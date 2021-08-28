Love is in the air, and it’s so sweet. Simone Biles has been dating her boo Jonathan Owens for a whole year, and the power couple looks so happy. To celebrate the occasion, the superstar gymnast took to Instagram to share her thoughts, and TBH, Simone Biles’ anniversary Instagram with Jonathan Owens is way too cute.

Biles posted a celebratory shoutout to her boo on Friday, Aug. 27, alongside two adorable photos of the pair wearing matching outfits. She and Owens sported yellow T-shirts and light blue jeans. “Oops, I forgot to tell y’all that we’ve been dating for more than a year,” Biles captioned the post. The gymnast continued, “So happy past 1 year to the best thing that’s ever happened to you: ME,” reminding her man that she’s a ~major~ catch.

Owens commented on the post with a simple message. "Time flies when your [sic] having fun. To many more with you, baby," wrote the player for the Houston Texans.

Biles and Owens met back in March 2020 on the celeb dating app Raya. In June 2021, Owens recalled how they met in an interview with Texas Monthly, revealing he had no idea who she was at first. “I didn’t know who she was,” he said. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

He also said the timing of the lockdown going into effect shortly after they met helped them bond. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off, and she couldn’t do anything,” he said. “So we used it to get to know each other—really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful,” he remembered.

Owens also shared Biles’ post to his Instagram Stories with the words, “My heart.”

Owens has shared plenty of sweet posts on the ‘Gram in honor of his girlfriend, too. Back in June 2021, he wrote about his first time watching her perform. “What an amazing experience. First time getting to watch you compete in person, and you didn’t disappoint,” he wrote. “It’s so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I’m so proud of you my lil champ. Trials up next, and you already know I’m there!! Love you, baby,” he concluded.

During the 2021 Summer Olympic Games, Owens watched from home in the U.S. instead of traveling to Tokyo. However, he still was peak supportive boyfriend, sharing his respect for any decision Biles made after she withdrew from the gymnastics team final on July 27, citing the gymnastics phenomenon the “twisties.” Biles later withdrew from three of the four individual events before winning the bronze medal for the balance beam competition. Nevertheless, Owens’ support for her during the Olympics came through strong. "Imma ride with you through whatever, baby. Your strength and courage is unmatched, and you inspire me more and more everyday [sic],” he wrote.

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Just when you think there’s not anything cuter these two can do, they up their game like the competitive champs they are!