Shanna Moakler's Relationship History Goes Beyond Travis Barker
And includes a few famous faces.
You may know her best as Travis Barker's ex-wife, but Shanna Moakler's relationship history goes beyond the Blink-182 drummer, believe it or not. The model, reality TV star, and former pageant queen has romanced her fair share of actors and musicians over the years, though her marriage to Barker was the most well-known. They began dating in 2002, wed in Halloween-themed nuptials in 2004, and separated in 2006 (their divorce was finalized two years later). They share three children — Moakler's daughter from her first marriage, Atiana, along with their son Landon and daughter Alabama — and they even documented their relationship on MTV's reality show Meet the Barkers, which aired from 2005 to 2006.
Ever since Barker went public with Kourtney Kardashian in February 2021, Moakler has been throwing plenty of shade their way... while also insisting she's unbothered by her ex-husband's fiancée. And can you blame her? While Barker and Moakler's complicated romance was certainly a big part of her life, it's not the only major relationship she's ever had. Here are the other men who have romanced the former Miss USA, including the her oldest daughter’s father, an actor you know from The Parent Trap, and a man she dated during the same time Barker's relationship with Kardashian was heating up.