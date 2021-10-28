Stop the presses, y’all! It looks like Shanna Moakler — model, reality star, former Miss USA and, ahem, ex-wife of the newly engaged Travis Barker — is back with her former flame, Matthew Rondeau. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, she posted an Instagram Story of an adorable little collage featuring four photos of them together. Which begs the question: Did Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau get back together after Kravis’ engagement? Let’s investigate.

If you’ve not been following Moakler and Rondeau’s relationship up until this point, buckle the heck up. The two have been on-again, off-again since early 2020; their romance first kicked off when the model slid into Moakler’s DMs, and she was head over heels from there.

“"I'm super happy," Moakler told Entertainment Tonight in March 2021. "I'm just in a really good place. Work is fantastic and my relationship has been wonderful and I'm just having fun. I'm just enjoying myself.”

Shortly thereafter, rumors started to swirl that she and Rondeau were no more after they unfollowed each other on social media. But then (then!), Moakler posted a picture of Rondeau kissing her hand on Instagram on April 16, captioned, “He makes me happy.” (A pic she’s since deleted.)

On Jul. 29, however, Rondeau told Life & Style that he and Moakler had split, saying, “I broke up with Shanna months ago, and I’m happier than I have ever been.” He then added, “I’m focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally,” and “I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me.”

But like, what if it is you, Rondeau?

On Oct. 18 — the day after Kravis announced their engagement — Moakler posted an Instagram story saying she was “Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance” (which she then clarified was completely unrelated, to her ex’s betrothal, of course). Did this brief period of spiritual maintenance lead her back into the arms of Rondeau? It seems so.

As we know, on Oct. 27, Shanna was back to posting photos of herself with Rondeau on Instagram. She even captioned the story with a few emojis, including a heart, a kissy face, and one playfully sticking out its tongue. (If that doesn’t say love, I’m not sure what does.)

We’ll be keeping an eye on both Moakler and Rondeau to see how this rekindling unfolds, but for now, all we can say is we love this timing for Moakler. Onwards!