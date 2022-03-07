Shake Chatterjee is nobody’s favorite veterinarian-turned-reality-star right now. On Love Is Blind, his villain edit — specifically the way he treated ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati — was hard to miss. And it doesn’t look like a redemption arc is in his future. Since filming has ended, Shake has been doubling down on his troubling remarks, insisting that he is “not sorry” for the way he acted on the show. And Shake’s Love Is Blind-inspired tattoo represents more of the same unapologetic attitude. Turns out, some things are forever.

At the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion, Shake revealed his fresh ink during an interview with E!. “Is Love Enough?” is now permanently emblazoned on his chest. (BTW, if you look up “walking red flag” in the dictionary, I’m pretty sure a picture of this tattoo comes up.) When asked, “Is love really blind?,” Shake explained his new tat, “That’s [an] irrelevant question. The better question is” — at this point, he pulls down his t-shirt to reveal the tattoo — “Zoom in on that... ‘Is love enough?’ I think that’s a better question.”

Shake continued, “Honestly, I saw this statement on a friend’s hoodie, and I became fixated on it because we talk about love like end-all-be-all, and frankly, it’s not.” [truly lol-ing at the fact that this question never crossed his mind until he saw it on someone’s hoodie] Shake then went on to list what he actually thinks makes or breaks a relationship (hint: it’s not if he could comfortably lift them on his shoulders). “In my opinion, there’s more than love. There’s stability. There’s reliability. There’s trust. There’s communication. People who love each other often share those other attributes, but it’s not love. Love is a chemical feeling between people. It takes a lot more than love to make something work,” he said.

Shake followed up his tattoo reveal with another IG post about his new favorite existential question. The post read:

Before you get married, discuss bills, parenting styles, credit, debt, how to deal with family, what belief will be [instilled] in your children, childhood traumas, sexual expectations, partner expectations, financial expectations, family health history, bucket list, dream home, career and education, political view[s] and whatever else come in mind. Love is not enough.

Though Shake’s post has some valid points, fans of the show had a hard time taking his words seriously. One commented, “Just stop. It's not what you said, it's how you said it. #selfawareness.” Another wrote on his post, “Love is not enough. But neither are looks.”

Here’s hoping Shake has an easier time committing to this tattoo than he did to Deepti.