Before I met my current partner, I was in a long-term, long-distance relationship with someone in Ireland. Two things I learned in that relationship (aside from developing an appreciation for Irish whiskey) were: one, how to maximize my frequent flier miles, and two, how to give a really good sext. When you don't get to spend time together IRL often, you have to become skilled at keeping the romance and connection alive any other way you can, like with sexy texts. And if you're not sure what sort of flirty texts to send to send your partner before bed, then I've got some suggestions that will let them know just exactly how much you miss them... in bed.

The key to sending a sexy goodnight text to your SO is to get their imagination racing. You can be explicit if that's your style, but it's also fun to be coy and tease them a bit. That way, you'll leave them wanting more before you go to sleep... and they'll likely wake up thinking about you, too (especially if you hit them with a cute good morning text). Mission accomplished.

Want to make sure you're the star of your partner's hot-and-heavy dreams tonight? Then you should try sending your boo one of these dirty texts before bed.

Flirty Sexts To Get Them Thinking Of You

1. Hey you. I couldn't sleep until I told you how badly I want you right now... good night.

2. I really wish you were here next to me in bed… naked.

3. Just thought you should know you're my favorite dirty thought… nite nite!

4. [Insert sexy photo of you in bed] Wish you were here!

5. I'm in bed over here, you're in bed over there… One of us is in the wrong place.

6. Hey babe, remember that time we [fill in the blank]? Good luck going to sleep now!

7. Good night, love…. Just a reminder, if I'm in your dreams tonight, I like the rough stuff.

8. I'm gonna dream about you tonight, and then tomorrow I'm gonna do all the things I dreamed about to you. Nighty night!

9. My favorite bedtime story involves you, me, and no clothes.

10. I hope you have amazing dreams tonight… I know I will.

Hot Sexts To Get Them Wet And Wild

11. Go dream about all the filthy things you're gonna do to me IRL tomorrow.

12. Wanna see what I'm wearing to bed tonight? [Insert photo of you wearing just a sheet] Sweet dreams!

13. I wish I could kiss you good night right now.... and not on your lips 😉.

14. Too bad you're not here right now... Oh, wow, I better stop thinking about this or I'll never get to sleep.

15. Hey babe, by the way, next time I see you I want to do [fill in the blank] to me, K? ...g'nite.

16. Babe, if you were here with me right now, I would rip off your clothes and do insane things to your body. But you're not so... sleep tight!

17. Just so you know, we would be having so. Much. Fun. If only you were with me right now…

18. I'm touching myself right now and imagining it was you. Wish you were here…

19. I'm going to tell you three things I would do to you if I were there right now. I want you to imagine them while you fall asleep.

20. Sweet dreams. I hope you have "morning would." As in, what I "would" do to you in the morning...

21. I've got all this energy and no one to do with it. I mean... nothing to do with it.

22. Heya, just wanted to let you know I'm thinking about how much I love it when you touch me. Sweet dreams!

23. It's probably good you're not sleeping over, because if you were here, we wouldn’t be sleeping.

24. Wrapping myself around this pillow just isn't doing it for me. It's missing all the best parts.

Steamy Sexts To Get Them Over To Your Place

25. My bed feels empty without you in it… and so do I.

26. I’m trying to go to sleep but it’s hard. Thinking of you is keeping me up… literally.

27. Thinking of the last time you were in bed with me is better than any of my wettest dreams.

28. You’re in my mind… but I want you in my pants, too. Come over?

29. I’m in bed naked… easy access. Just saying ;)

30. I can’t sleep. But tonight, I’m going to skip counting sheep and instead count all of the naughty things I’m going to do to you.

31. Tell me your fantasies and if you’re good, I’ll make them come true when I see you.

32. I wish I was falling asleep next to you. But I have a feeling if I was there, we would be doing anything but bedtime.

33. I want to be next there to tuck you in… or f*ck you lots. Your choice.

34. See you tonight in my wildest sex dreams.

35. I love sleeping a full eight hours, but with you by my side? I wouldn’t mind losing sleep. Sext you in the morning!

When you're coming up with sexy text to send your partner at night, what should really be doing is thinking of things that will actually keep them up all night. And with any of these, it's pretty much guaranteed to be mission accomplished. After sending these spicy messages, you’ll remain in their head and their dirtiest dreams.

