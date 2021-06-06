Sebastian Stan Made The Silliest, Most Romantic Vid For His GF's Birthday

It’s so easy to stan this Hollywood couple. If you’re a Sebastian Stan fan, you probably already know that the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star is dating Spanish actor Alejandra Onieva. While the pair has largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, he made one very important exception to celebrate her big day recently. In terms of quarantine love stories, the video Sebastian Stan made for his girlfriend’s birthday is a huge romantic contender.

On Tuesday, June 1, the actor celebrated Onieva’s 29th birthday by sharing his own very sweet, very silly video on Instagram. Over the course of nearly three minutes, he documents their daily life together, from waking up side-by-side to doing some yoga to enjoying a romantic dinner. The only catch? Onieva doesn’t appear in-person for the entire video. Instead, she only shows up in a photo on Stan’s phone.

“Happy birthday @ale_onevia!!” Stan captioned the post. “Over a year ago, out of a lot of darkness...you became the light 🔥I’m so grateful 🙏❤️🙏 #2020 #loveinthetimeofcovid #quarantinenights.”

Unsurprisingly, the feeling is mutual. Onieva commented on her man’s video, writing, “The love you give me is the most beautiful gift this life has given me, te quiero!”

While they’ve been private about their relationship, this isn’t the first time the pair have acknowledged their romance online. In December, Onieva shared a photo of her and Stan’s shadows, seemingly taken while they were on a hike. “Walking on a dream,” she captioned the pic.

It’s unclear exactly how long they’ve been together, but Stan and Onieva were first linked after they were reportedly spotted holding hands in Ibiza in July 2020. They were later apparently seen vacationing together in Tulum, Mexico in November 2020, and grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles about a month later. There were rumors in March 2021 that they’d parted ways, and Stan was romancing his Fresh costar, Normal People actor Daisy Edgar-Jones.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Thankfully, that definitely doesn’t seem to be the case. I’m happy for these lovebirds, and when it comes to filmmaking, even Marvel could learn a thing or two from Stan’s short film skills.