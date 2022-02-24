These 15 Rough Sex Memes Will Have You Rolling On The Floor

For fans of BDSM and rough sex, the internet is teeming with fetish communities of all stripes. From FetLife to Kinkly, Fetish.com, BDSM subreddits, and countless other niche sites, there’s no shortage of online groups and forums full of resources and camaraderie. And with every great online community comes, yep, you guessed it: memes.

The best rough sex memes take BDSM tropes like whips and chains, paddles, subs, doms, brats, and chastity cages and turn them into hilarious, bite-size, shareable moments for anyone in the know to cackle at, screenshot, and enjoy for decades to come. Can fetish Reddit turn the childhood classic Beauty And The Beast into a joke about furries, you ask? You betcha. Are piñatas just little papier mâche masochists? Of course they are. Just like BDSM itself, BDSM humor is a little twisted, a little dark, and a whole lot of fun.

If you’ve always been curious about BDSM, but haven’t ventured into the community IRL — maybe you find it too intense and intimidating from the outside, or maybe you’re just a little overwhelmed by all the terms, lifestyles, and props — BDSM, kink, fetish, and rough sex memes use humor to make even the most outlandish sex acts feel relatable. Plus, you might even learn a few new vocab words just by perusing the internet’s highly entertaining trove of hardcore sex memes. Double whammy. Read on for the 15 best rough sex memes — and prepare to never look at Barbie the same way again.

