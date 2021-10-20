Television’s favorite family got a little bigger on Saturday Oct. 16, when Schitt’s Creek star Sarah Levy secretly married actor and producer Graham Outerbridge, her reported partner of three years. Per Page Six, the couple tied the knot at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., in a ceremony that included close family and friends. Levy confirmed the service three days later on Instagram when she shared a picture of a “Sarah & Graham”-branded photobooth strip from the festivities.

The 35-year-old actor captioned the post, “Bells are ringing✨✨10.16.2021.” The same day, Levy’s older brother — the always effervescent Dan Levy — shared a post of his own with a decidedly more energetic image choice.

“My sister got married this weekend,” the 38-year-old fellow Schitt’s Creek actor captioned his photo of the two of them bringing down the house with an impassioned sing-along moment. “This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahlevy.”

The wedding likely came as a shock to Schitt’s Creek stans because Levy and Outerbridge never actually confirmed their engagement. The couple, however, reportedly first got together in 2018, and made their relationship Instagram-official in May of that year while on vacation in Bermuda.

And while certain details about their relationship have been kept private, Outerbridge has never been shy about praising his now-wife on social media. After the Schitt's Creek series finale in April 2020, he shared a loving post on Instagram in celebration of Levy’s role on the show as Twyla Sands.

"Words can't describe how proud I am of this wonderful woman," he wrote in the caption. "She's the most talented and graceful person I've met, and I'm luckier than I could ever imagine! I love you @sarahplevy! Twyla was such a gift!"

More photos from the reception are sure to surface soon, but in the meantime, Outerbridge has been busy reposting videos of their first dance — the couple swayed to a rendition of “Heavenly Day” by Patty Griffin — and I’m swooning.