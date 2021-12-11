Phoebe Bridgers just revealed what everyone has been speculating for months. She and Normal People actor Paul Mescal are now Instagram official, and the pic is honestly the cutest. The confirmed relationship has been a long time coming, as the new couple has had several interactions going back as early as December 2019, when Mescal revealed Bridgers was one of his most streamed artists on Spotify Wrapped. A month prior to the couple-y IG pic, the duo walked the red carpet together while attending the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles and even posed for pictures together, which subtly hinted at their growing relationship.

Bridgers shared a selfie of herself and Mescal enjoying what looks to be a boat ride while they both sported black jackets. The singer did not caption the photo, but everyone can easily read between the lines and notice Mescal looking off-camera as he seems to have been caught kissing Bridgers’ forehead.

Loads of fans have speculated and followed the dating rumors since the beginning, so so the coupled up photo was definitely a long time coming, and something fans have long waited for.

Earlier this year, the couple appeared to dress as MGK and Megan Fox for Halloween, although they never confirmed that’s who they were emulating. On top of their cute couple’s costumes, they have had multiple IG interactions like Bridgers calling Mescal ‘Pizza boy’ on his birthday in February 2021 and their IG Live appearance in May 2020, all before Mescal deactivated his account in April of this year.

While it took the pair a while to bring their love to Instagram, Bridgers and Mescal have been spotted together in Mescal’s native country of Ireland having a nice lunch together in July 2020 and working together, particularly on the set of Bridgers’ “Savior Complex” music video, which starred Mescal and was released in December 2020.

After nearly two years of dating rumors, it’s great to finally see the pair sharing their love publicly on Instagram. But, honestly, kudos to them for revealing their relationship when they felt the time was right.