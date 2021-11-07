After months of dating rumors, Normal People actor Paul Mescal and singer Phoebe Bridgers seemed to have confirmed they’re dating. On Saturday, November 6, the long-rumored couple attended the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles and posed for pictures together while on the red carpet in their first official public appearance together. The dating speculations go back nearly two years, starting in December 2019 when Mescal shared his Spotify Wrapped revealing Bridgers was his most played artist of the year. The new item had many interactions throughout 2020, and Mescal stated in November 2020 he had a girlfriend but never identified her by name. It’s been quite a while, but, finally, the time has come for Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers to confirm all the dating rumors in their latest pictures together.

In addition to hitting the red carpet together at the gala, Mescal and Bridgers were also spotted together a couple days earlier, sporting matching black-themed outfits on Halloween. It appears that the two are matching in MGK and Megan Fox costumes, although they never said who they were dressed as. The Halloween evidence came via comedian Ziwe Fumudoh’s Instagram photo dump, which captured the new couple in a group photo. The pair are seen in a loose embrace, with Bridgers smiling towards the camera and Mescal looking longingly at the singer. And honestly, it’s pretty adorable how cute they look together.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And let’s not forget Bridgers’ Instagram Story in February 2021, where she wished Mescal a happy birthday in the cutest way possible, “Happy birthday pizza boy @paulmescal.” Mescal then reshared the story to his profile replying "Mmmmmm." However, after Mescal deactivated his Instagram account in April, little public knowledge was known about the two...until now.

Their interest in each other can be traced back to last year and was even brought up in Bridgers’ NME Magazine interview for the May 2020 issue. The singer told the magazine that watching Hulu’s Normal People was among one of her lockdown hobbies. And as anyone who watched that show knows, Mescal became everyone’s imaginary boyfriend. Bridgers explained that she got “a little pitter-patter in my heart” when she saw that Mescal followed her on Instagram.

That same month, the two had an Instagram Live where Bridgers helped Mescal prepare for a photoshoot with a major magazine. By July, the pair were seen having lunch together in Mescal’s native country of Ireland at the Lemon Leaf Cafe.

Later in December 2020, Bridgers shared some behind the scene photos on the set of her music video “Savior Complex,” which starred none other than Mescal.

And after what seems to be one of the longest dating rumors of all time, it looks like the pair is finally ready to couple up in public. Hopefully, now that they are stepping out together, we will enjoy more of Bridgers’ music videos featuring everyone’s favorite Irishman.