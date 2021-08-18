Pilot Pete Revealed Exactly How He Feels About The Kelley Drama Today

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s love story was untraditional — even by The Bachelor’s standards (and, considering this show revolves around one person dating 30 people at a time, that’s saying something). During Weber’s season, Flanagan actually came in fifth place. So when the duo started dating after the show ended, it was pretty shocking. And their breakup — and the back-and-forth drama that followed it — was just as surprising. But now Weber is done fighting. During an Aug. 17 appearance on the Tea With Publyssity podcast, he said, “I think we’ve all kind of moved on.” Have we though?

ICYMI, the breakup drama started when Weber decided to announce their split on Dec. 30, 2020. Although the announcement itself wasn’t insulting or petty, Flanagan later explained that she did not appreciate the timing of it, like, at all. In March 2021, she appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast and explained, “I essentially asked him if I could have a couple of days to process it myself before we let the entire world know and I wanted to tell my family and my friends and just be able to process it within myself before I have it on blast…that necessarily wasn't granted.” Ouch.

What followed was a series of traded insults with one blowout fight in Feb. 2021. Apparently, the exes reunited for Valentine’s Day, and, according to Flanagan, it “ended really badly.” She told the Chicks in the Office podcast in May 2021 that she “found some news out that I wasn’t happy about. We still had each other on Find My Friends. … I went off and essentially said, like, ’Get the hell out of my life.’” Eek.

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Though Flanagan didn’t provide any more details on what exactly she found, Weber responded to her accusation during a May 26 episode of his podcast Bachelors In The City, titled “Peter’s Side of The Story” — and he did not hold back. (Side note: what is with these two and podcasts?) Weber explained, “I thought it was very calculated. I thought, after hearing how it went, that it was very trying to push for a headline. Very just calculated, very disingenuous.” As if that wasn’t enough, Weber added, “I didn't necessarily expect that from Kelley—it kind of caught me off guard.” Brutal.

TL;DR: These exes have a pattern of throwing shade at each other. But are those days of trading barbs really over? They are for Weber. During his interview on Tea With Publyssity, he explained, “Listen, obviously there’s two sides to every story, and yes, it’s true that usually the truth lies a little bit, you know, in between both those sides. But I said my piece, and, like, I have no desire to further that.”

Somebody please get Flanagan on a podcast ASAP to see if she’ll follow suit.