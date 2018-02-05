Athletes Don't Hold Back When It Comes To Sex In The Olympic Village

As we are coming into Olympics season — the Summer 2021 Olympics begin July 23, 2021 — one can hardly help but wonder whether Japan has been making a specific kind of preparation for the games. Namely, will they have enough condoms to cover the sheer amount of sex in the Olympic Village? Because they're probably going to need a lot.

I know, I know. It is absolutely mind-blowing that Olympiads would have sex. I mean, don't they have to get up at 4 a.m. every day to start practicing their quad toe-double-toe-double-loop flips in their figure skating routines? Don't they stay awake all night doing crunches to prepare for the next day's luge race? These people are on an absolutely different plane than those of us who ran a 20-minute mile in high school. Ever felt horny? Well, apparently, the horniest you've ever felt is nothing compared to the libido of an Olympic athlete.

These folks are forces of nature. It makes sense that they wouldn't need sleep. It makes sense that — in between their protein shakes and absolutely exhausting workout routines — they'd be able to find time to have massive amounts of sex. But unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the amount of sex going down in the Olympic Village may be a little different in 2021.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Condoms have been handed out to Olympians since at least the Summer 1988 Olympics in South Korea, but the number of condoms distributed has definitely increased over the years. According to Brazilian newspaper Folha de São Paulo, a whopping 450,000 condoms were provided for athletes at the 2016 Rio Olympics, which was enough latex for each Olympian to have sex about 42 times. They learned their lesson from the London games in 2012, when the athletes reportedly went through 100,000 condoms in the first week and the International Olympics Committee (IOC) had to place an emergency order for more. Can you imagine being the person who had to place that phone call?

However, at the Summer 2021 Olympics, there will reportedly only be around 150,000 condoms handed out to the world’s top athletes, per Agence France-Presse, which is far less than the number distributed in 2016. Likewise, Tokyo Olympic organizers are reportedly asking athletes not to use their condoms at the Olympic Village, which will house more than 11,000 athletes from around the world. Instead, athletes are encouraged to take the condoms home to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS. In fact, the condoms won’t even be distributed until the athletes are leaving.

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

This new rule seems to have been enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In regards to this, the IOC is asking the athletes to respect their social distancing guidelines. This means avoiding any “unnecessary forms of physical contact,” and if the rules are broken, then you might end up being fined, disqualified, or even deported. Basically, they’re not playing around.

Those aren’t the only measures Olympic officials are taking in order to remain as safe as possible while planning this year’s events. According to the New York Times, more than 80% of athletes have been vaccinated, and others who will be on the premises — including media and staff members — have also been vaccinated. Spectators from overseas have been barred from attending, though domestic spectators will be allowed to attend.

Here’s hoping athletes will take the precautions seriously and keep from unwrapping those condoms until they get safely home.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.