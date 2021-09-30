Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's Astrological Compatibility Is No Joke

There is a lot we still do not know about John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s romance (yes, despite the speedy rundown Mulaney gave of their relationship timeline on Late Night with Seth Meyers). I doubt we’ll get any more details directly from Mulaney or Munn (at least, not for some time), so what do the stars have to say about their relationship? On the surface, Munn and Mulaney’s astrological compatibility might not seem very strong. Munn’s a Cancer, an emotional water sign, and Mulaney’s a Virgo, a more grounded, logical Earth sign. But it’s more complicated than that — in a good way.

“This would be a loving, nurturing relationship,” astrologer Theresa Reed told Bustle. “Both signs are caretakers, so they’re right at home with each other. Sensitive Cancer helps Virgo get in touch with their feelings, and Virgo’s grounded practicality gives Cancer the security they crave.”

That said, a Virgo-Cancer relationship will still take some serious work from both partners. Because these signs are so different, they will never see eye-to-eye on everything. And if they are not very careful to communicate with one another, keeping their relationship alive (and healthy) will be a constant challenge.

Here’s a closer look at their astrological compatibility.

Mulaney & Munn Are Intense In Different Ways

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Virgos and Cancers have “different but complementary behaviors,” according to astrologer Chelsea Jackson. Cancers are defined by their emotions, and they thrive when their emotional needs are being met by a secure, consistent source. In comparison, Virgos are much more rooted in logic, and they are committed to establishing routine and order.

Clearly, these signs are intense about different things. But that doesn’t mean that they won’t be able to find some middle ground. As long as they are able to appreciate those differences in each other, Virgos and Cancers can build a very strong connection.

And considering Mulaney described their romance as something that has “been really beautiful with someone incredible,” it sounds like their relationship is full of mutual appreciation.

They Balance Each Other Out

Balance is the key in every relationship, and Virgo-Cancer romances are no exception. Because of their innate differences, they are constantly challenging the other’s way of thinking and feeling. That might sound like a hardship, but if they’re willing to listen and learn from each other, Virgos and Cancers can make each other stronger.

It all comes back to the way Virgos value logic and Cancers prize emotions. “The one thing Virgo individuals sometimes struggle with is getting in touch with their feels, and the one thing Cancers tend to lack is the ability to think logically when an emotional situation arises,” Jackson wrote for Elite Daily.

Put these two signs together, and they can both help the other find balance. As long as they remember to work with (and not against) one another, they’re pretty much unstoppable. And considering how much Munn and Mulaney have already gotten through together, it seems like they’ve figured out this balancing act.

Communication Is A Constant Struggle

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Honoring each other’s approaches to the world around them will make Cancer-Virgo couples stronger, but it isn’t always that easy. Often, they have a hard time seeing where their partner is coming from — which is where communication comes into play.

If they fail to talk things through (and respect one another’s viewpoint), this couple is bound to find trouble. So when it comes to conflict, some confusion and miscommunications are nearly inevitable. “The best bet here is for Virgo to respect Cancer’s space and let them live out their storms with compassion. Likewise, Cancer needs to watch out for how they lash out during these moodier times,” astrologer Amber Kalm explained to Bustle.

It’s a trouble spot Mulaney and Munn will have to look out for, but they can easily get through it with some empathy.

Of course, Mulaney and Munn’s romance will be decided by more than just their zodiac charts, but their astrological compatibility does give some insight into how well their personalities go together and where they might find challenges.

At the end of the day, I wish these expecting parents the best, whether the stars are on their side or not.