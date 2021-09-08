Confirmed: Munnlaney is expecting their first child together! And John Mulaney’s quotes about having a baby with Olivia Munn are seriously sweet. Although the comedian has made no secret of his reluctance toward fatherhood in the past (it was actually a running joke in his 2015 Netflix comedy special John Mulaney: Comeback Kid), he’s clearly changed his tune since then. When he confirmed the baby news on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Sep. 7, Mulaney could not stop gushing about Munn and their baby... and his sweet quotes about them might be the first time this comedian has ever left the sarcasm at home. Fatherhood really is a miracle.

ICYMI, Mulaney actually revealed a lot during his appearance on Seth Meyers. It might have gotten lost in the shuffle with the baby news, but this was actually the first time either Mulaney or Munn confirmed they were seeing each other. Spoiler: Things have already gotten pretty serious between the two of them.

“In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia – Olivia Munn," he told Meyers. “She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch." (Over the past year, Mulaney entered rehab twice for drug use. His struggles with addiction and sobriety were also covered during the interview, and Mulaney even revealed that Meyers played a role in his intervention.)

Mulaney credited Munn for being with him through a really difficult time right after he left rehab and sober living, but was continuing to struggle with recovery. “I got into this relationship, and it’s been really beautiful with someone incredible... And she’s kind of held my hand through that hell,” he told Meyers. “It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman,” he added.

And now they’re going to be parents. “We’re having a baby together,” Mulaney revealed. “I’m going to be a dad... We’re both really, really happy.” Aw!

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Safe to say: Mulaney is feeling very grateful for his new relationship and their future together as parents, and he made sure to let Meyers know the role he played in this sweet story. "I'm so grateful to you, and to everyone there, for saving my life." Mulaney said to him, "You guys saved me from drugs, and Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself.”

So happy for these parents-to-be! And I’m already anticipating some LOL first-time parent material in Mulaney’s next special...