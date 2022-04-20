In an unexpected turn of events, Nick and Vanessa Lachey have become the go-to hosting couple for every unhinged Netflix dating show. (Anyone know who their publicist is? Asking for a friend.) Whether they’re on Love Is Blind or The Ultimatum, Nick and Vanessa are constantly leading romantic hopefuls through ~experiments~ to find their one true love. As Netflix’s pseudo love gurus, they put on a good show. But what’s their relationship like IRL? It’s hard to tell, but if Nick and Vanessa’s astrological compatibility is any indication, they’ve got a passionate connection.

Nick and Vanessa are both Scorpios. In fact, they share the same birthday, Nov. 9. (He was born in 1973, she was born exactly seven years later.) Scorpio-Scorpio relationships tend to be very... intense. (And if there was a more intense word for intense, they’re that, too.) “Scorpio and Scorpio provide a mirror for each other, where they can see and understand their best and worst selves in their partner,” Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, previously told Bustle. “Scorpio is the most intense sign, and this partnership is no less than that.”

Considering what Nick and Vanessa have said of their connection, that adds up. The couple opened up about their romance during an interview in 2020. “We’ve had our highest highs and our lowest lows as a couple,” Vanessa told Us Weekly. That kind of tumult isn’t for everyone, but it’s pretty standard for a Scorpio pair.

Read on for more details on how Vanessa and Nick’s relationship plays out, astrologically speaking.

Scorpio-Scorpio Relationships Are Extra Passionate

Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Out of the 12 zodiac signs, Scorpios might be the most well-acquainted with passion. “Scorpio pursues love with intensity and drive,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan explained to Bustle. They like getting deep with their partners, which might feel intimidating to some, but also makes for a solid foundation.

For Nick and Vanessa, it certainly seems like their relationship is still going strong even if they’re not technically in the honeymoon phase anymore. (They’ve been together for around 16 years, so that’s understandable.) Still, as two Scorpios, they manage to keep their romance alive just fine. In 2020, Vanessa revealed that she writes her hubby notes like “You're amazing” and “I love you” in lipstick on the mirrors in their house.

Their Fights Might Be Brutal

Scorpios tend to be pretty combative. Before Pluto’s discovery, this water sign was ruled by Mars, AKA the planet of war. No surprise then, the scorpion knows how to fight — and they know how to hit you where it hurts.

Intense fights are just part of the Scorpio lifestyle — lest we forget Nick getting caught fighting with (see: flipping off) paparazzi in March. However, from the looks of things, this tenacity hasn’t gotten in the way of the Lacheys’ romance. Maybe it just takes a Scorpio to know one?

They’re Very Loyal

Chris Weeks/WireImage/Getty Images

As a fixed water sign, loyalty is a no-brainer for Scorpios. When this sign finds what (or who), they love, they rarely change their minds. And it seems like Nick and Vanessa know that all too well. The couple has been together since 2006 and married since 2011, so they know a thing or two about staying true.

Plus, during the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion, Vanessa said, “I hope to God that if I’m dismangled” — eh, not a word — “this man [Nick] stands by my side, and I know he will.” Though Vanessa’s vocabulary might need a little refresher, her point still stands. Clearly, their bond is strong.

Scorpio relationships might not be for everyone (especially if you prefer something a little more mellow), but it seems like these two scorpions are truly a match made among the stars. Not to mention, their intensity makes them excellent hosts for every wild reality show idea Netflix can come up with. Win-win.

Experts:

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer