Megan & Brian Are Officially Divorced & MGK’s Now Having The Best Monday Ever

It’s officially over for Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. In Nov. 2020, Fox filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” And now, almost one year later, they have finalized their divorce settlement. Per TMZ, they filed the necessary legal documents on Oct. 18. Despite Fox and Green’s divorce settlement being reached, it doesn’t seem like things got too contentious for these exes — even without a prenup.

A little refresher: Fox and Green first announced their separation in May 2020 after she filmed Midnight In The Switch Grass with her current beau Machine Gun Kelly. Green broke the news on his podcast, …With Brian Austin Green, explaining how Fox told him she was ready for some time apart. “She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,'" he explained.

Still, there were no hard feelings between the two of them, not even when Fox went public with her “twin flame” MGK in July 2020. She isn’t the only one who’s moved on, though. Green has been happily dating Dancing With The Stars’ Sharna Burgess since December 2020.

Clearly, Fox and Green are both in good places, independent of each other, and that translated to a relatively drama-free divorce — a rarity after 10 years of marriage.

According to TMZ, Fox and Green agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their three sons, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Since there was no prenup agreement, all assets earned during their marriage will be split evenly. Details of child and spousal support were not listed in the court-filed documents. Fox is also changing her legal name to Megan Fox (back from Megan Green).

All in all, it sounds like Fox and Green made it out of their divorce relatively unscathed. Now it’s just a matter of time before MGK pops the question. Based on Kelly’s latest IG post, where he wrote, “a life without you is worse than death,” their engagement is probably just around the corner.