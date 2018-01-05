25 Funny Lines To Use On Tinder After Matching With Someone You Know

Seeing someone you know on Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, or any other dating app can be awkward AF. It can feel like accidentally walking in on someone during a private moment. You may feel the urge to swipe left and never talk about the incident again, but it doesn’t have to be embarrassing. In fact, you can make it a fun story out of matching with someone you know. Whether you actually want to date them, bone them, or just say hey, encountering an acquaintance on a dating app can be totally chill if you know just what to say.

Nowadays, almost everyone has tried a dating app or two, so you’re pretty much bound to run into someone familiar. Swiping right on people you know is like saying, "You, too? Isn't dating weird?" Plus, they'll only find out you swiped right on them if they swipe right on you, so you really have nothing to lose. The real problem is figuring out what to say to someone you know on Tinder, Bumble, or any other app when you match.

Matching with someone you know is so much easier when you’ve got funny opening lines ready to go. If it’s on Tinder and the other person has already swiped right on you already, you’ll match right away, and you can avoid the awkward dating app silence by having one of these witty remarks on deck.

Pekic/E+/Getty Images

Come here often?

So how many X-rated pics have you gotten from matches so far?

You’re the only person who can honestly tell me. Am I catfishing?

You know, I always had a mini crush on you.

Of all the dating apps in all the towns in all the world, you swipe right into mine.

It’s much harder for me to swipe right on you IRL, so I had to do it here.

Well, well, well. I didn’t expect to see you here.

At least when people ask where we met, we don’t have to say Tinder.

You know, you could have just asked me out. It would have saved our fingers from the workout.

I think we did this the wrong way.

At least we can avoid the awkward “should we meet up” convo, because we’ve already met.

Why didn’t you use that cute pic I took of you for your profile?

Huh. You look exactly like my cute friend [insert their name].

milan2099/E+/Getty Images

Disney was right — it really is a small world after all.

Fancy seeing you here.

Thank you for not having a fish picture in your profile.

Glad we matched here. I was wondering if you were ever going to ask me out IRL.

This saves me the trouble of asking our friends to slowly drop hints that I think you’re cute.

Well, I already like your friends, so we’re off to a great start.

OK, use your best pickup line on me. Come on. Give it to me.

I know it’s cheesy to say, but it’s gouda to see you here.

Should I be offended that you didn’t “Super Like” me?

Just so I know this isn’t a catfish, say something only I would know about you.

You already have my number, so I guess we can take this off Tinder right away.

OK, be honest and tell me what you think about my go-to pickup line: Are you a library book? Because I’d like to check you out.

Next time you come across someone with whom you've actually interacted with outside of your phone, make sure to send them one of these funny lines. Who knows? Your barista might just be the love of your life. Stranger things have certainly happened, so keep swiping right no matter how silly it feels. You've got this.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.