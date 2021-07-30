In case you missed it, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and boss Jason Oppenheim went Instagram official on July 28, and their castmates have nothing but unanimous support for their relationship. That said, no one seems more excited than Oppenheim’s ex, Mary Fitzgerald, who says she could see their chemistry from miles away. “Jason is one of my longest and best friends. We know each other too well for him to be able to hide something like this from me,” Fitzgerald told People on July 29. “I could just tell he was different around Chrishell.”

Fitzgerald also admitted that she hasn’t always approved of Oppenheim’s girlfriends — but she’s “elated” and “over the moon” to see him with Stause. “I 100% approve of their relationship and immediately gave them both my full support and love,” she told People. “I think Jason is in a different place now than when we dated, and he's now ready to commit. They are also just an incredible match for each other! Jason and I have a very special bond and friendship, but they have chemistry that is meant for more than just friendship.”

As Selling Sunset obsessives know, Fitzgerald and Oppenheim don’t have the most conventional dynamic. Little is actually known about their romantic history, but Fitzgerald previously said on-screen that their friendship dates back 15 years. They dated for “maybe one year of that” sometime prior to 2017, but Fitzgerald confessed in another episode that they “still dated” after technically breaking up. Because of their shared history, other Selling Sunset stars, especially the notoriously blunt Christine Quinn, have accused him of favoritism. “Mary gets every single listing,” Quinn said in an August 2020 interview on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. “I think that they’re both in love with each other, in a platonic way.”

In 2018, Fitzgerald married French model Romain Bonnet, who doesn’t have any qualms about her close friendship with Oppenheim; the exes also insist that they have no lingering feelings for each other. Both Fitzgerald and Bonnet joked that hopefully, Oppenheim’s new relationship will put an end to all the rumors. “I would secretly be a little excited if I could finally pass the 'Mary gets favored' baton to someone else,” she told People, before clarifying that there has never been any favoritism within the brokerage. (I’m not so sure about that.)

Stause announced her new relationship with a few Instagram photos of herself cuddling Oppenheim on a boat. Several of their co-stars, including Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, and Oppenheim’s brother, showed their support in the comments — but the best message came from Bonnet. “So happy for you guys!” he wrote. “Finally, people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully.”

One cast member who hasn’t shared her thoughts on the couple? Quinn, whose rocky relationship with Stause has been a source of Selling Sunset drama since day one. When’s Season 4 coming, again?