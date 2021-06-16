Madison LeCroy Had The Pettiest Joke About Ben & Jen's Reunion

Ah, Madison LeCroy. The Southern Charm star found herself at the center of J.Lo and A-Rod’s split after revealing that she had the MLB star in her DMs in Jan. 2021, and she’s stayed there since. Although J-Rod did not confirm their breakup until April 15, it’s highly speculated that LeCroy’s comments played a major role in their split. Now, Jennifer Lopez is happily making out with Ben Affleck in Malibu, and Lecroy is saying “you’re welcome.” Say it with me: petty queen.

Truly, LeCroy’s response to Ben and Jen’s reunion was ~chef’s kiss~. “I say you’re welcome,” she quipped to Us Weekly on June 15. LeCroy laughed as she responded, and immediately clarified the sitch for what feels like the thousandth time. “I mean, I will be honest with you. I had nothing to do with why they split, and I think everybody knows that. And if you don’t know that, then that’s just ridiculous, like, let’s be honest.”

Ridiculous as it may be to LeCroy, there’s a legit reason she’s been in the middle of Lopez and Rodriguez’s breakup drama. TL;DR: rumors about an affair between LeCroy and Rodriguez first started after Southern Charm’s season 7 reunion in Jan. 2021. During the taping, LeCroy’s co-star, Craig Conover, accused her of having an affair with an unnamed, married ex-MLB player — who LeCroy later confirmed was A-Rod. LeCroy admitted that the two had spoken, but said they never met in person. “He contacted me, and yes, we DM’ed, but other than that there was nothing … I’ve never seen him [or] touched him,” she told Andy Cohen during the reunion.

And, for the most part, she’s stuck to that story. In Feb. 2021, LeCroy admitted to speaking to A-Rod over FaceTime as well, but still insisted that they never met up — which is part of the reason she’s OK with talking about it. “I’m happy to tell my story,” LeCroy told Us. “If I’m asked the questions, yes, I will tell the truth. I will say this – the reason why I’m not bothered is because I’m innocent in that sense.” But, it looks like if we want more details, it will have to wait until Southern Charm season 8 if it gets renewed — I mean, at this point, how could it not?

When it comes to J-Rod, LeCroy sounds totally unbothered if a little petty. And, TBH, Bennifer seems to feel the same — especially considering their very public, steamy makeout sesh. (But, Ben, for the sake of everyone’s sanity, please stay out of Madison’s DMs.)