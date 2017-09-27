Libra & Sagittarius Love Compatibility: 5 Strengths & Weakness Of Their Relationship

Relationships between air and fire signs are usually quite dynamic, and a Libra and Sagittarius relationship is no exception. Both of these signs thrive on getting each other off in the bedroom, watching one another's successes, and in having the stability and security of a long-term commitment. Their potential faults in a relationship — such as Libra's capacity for over-analysis and Sagittarius' tendency to wander and roam — are tempered by their strong sense of communication and shared value system.

Both of these signs enjoy their fair share of imagination and adventurousness. Even though Sagittarius loves to travel, they'll love coming home to their shared Libra household, adorned with all of the finer things that a Libra needs to be comfortable and secure in their space.

As for Libra, they will understand that the best relationships have an inherent sense of balance. They will know that a successful relationship involves a bit of give and take, and will be happy to accommodate the needs of their partner. When they partner with a Sagittarius, they will be able to achieve the balance of adventure and domesticity that helps them thrive, and they will find a stable partnership that has room to grow.

Here are some other strengths and weaknesses of a relationship between these two signs.

1. The Sex Is Amazing

Between Libra's deep capacity for tenderness and Sagittarius' attention and care, sex between these signs has a dynamite energy. Libra's air sets Sagittarius' fire ablaze. Libra lovers are careful and attentive to their partners' needs — they take pleasure in giving pleasure — and a Sagittarius has a directed, focused energy that will make the bedroom a scene of intensity, and also tenderness.

In terms of communication, Libra is excellent at articulating their needs and perceiving the needs of their partner. There won't be hang-ups about one lover or another's capacity to perform. As Sagittarius is a matured fire sign, they'll be able to take constructive criticism from their Libra lover with openness. Plus, Sagittarius' adventurous spirit means they are willing to go places where they haven't gone before.

2. Trust Is A Challenge

The main challenge in a Libra and Sagittarius relationship is trust. Even though Sagittarius is a sign built for a long-term relationship, they do have the capacity to swiftly change direction if something isn't working out for them. Sometimes, Sagittarius struggles to understand that their wild, roaming hearts can make their lovers nervous.

Sensitive Libra might feel insecure about Sagittarius' adventurous inclinations. Libra is a loyal sign, and they might worry that their Sagittarius partner doesn't share the same value system. All Sagittarius needs to do, though, is show their Libra partner that their attentions are directed at them to soothe a Libra's nerves.

3. Their Heads Are Balanced With Their Hearts

Libra is an air sign, which means that they can live in their heads, and Sagittarius is a fire sign, which means they have passion, energy, and drive. Because Libra loves balance, and Sagittarius loves having a direction to channel their energy, this creates a stable relationship. Intellect and romanticism will be well-balanced with physical and material needs. This won't be an all-consuming love affair that compromises either of these signs' directions.

Sagittarius likes to wander, which can stoke some anxiety on Libra's part. However, the fluid channel of communication that exists between these two signs ensures that they are able to talk about their anxieties and concerns in the relationship. Each wants the other one to be healthy and happy, and understands that sometimes couples need to make compromises to ensure that they feel safe in one another's arms. In this relationship, one person's needs won't be prioritized above the other; they both know they need mutual care and support in order to succeed.

4. It Might Take Them Awhile To Make Up Their Minds

Libra and Sagittarius are open to commitments, but both of these signs want to make sure that the commitment is right before they give a relationship their everything. Early on, a relationship between a Sagittarius and a Libra might involve a lot of deliberation. Conversations about "what are we doing here?" might go around in circles.

Fortunately, Sagittarius' strong and directed fire will ensure that once they make up their minds, they aren't wavering. Plus, they can use that energy to nudge Libra toward the relationship — provided, of course, that Libra is already leaning toward making that decision already.

5. They Can Build Lives Together

A relationship between a Sagittarius and a Libra means that they are invested in one another's successes. Libra loves to help those who are close to them achieve their highest goals and ambitions, and with Sagittarius' direction and drive, they will love seeing their lover soar. Far from a selfish sign, Sagittarius will also be sure that whatever rewards they reap are shared with their partner. A Libra and Sagittarius relationship has a strong base for long-term success.

Both of these signs, once they commit, are in it for the long haul. Their value systems work similarly in that both of them want to take time to make up their minds before investing in something long-term. This will pay off not only in establishing the early foundation of their relationship, but also with taking care of household items, and even setting up a household together. A Libra and Sagittarius relationship works because their passion for one another is tempered and sustainable due to their long-term vision and capacity for flight.

