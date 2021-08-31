This year did a number on Kristin Cavallari’s love life. In August 2020, she finalized her divorce from former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler — her husband of seven years and the father of her three children (Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5). In the spring of 2021, her reported relationships with comedian Jeff Dye and actor Austen Kroll made headlines. Now it appears Cavallari may be dating country singer Chase Rice as rumors of a relationship begin to simmer.

In a report published Aug. 31, a source told E! News Rice and Cavallari have reportedly been seeing quite a bit of each other in Nashville, where they’re both based, over the last two months. The insider told E!, "At the moment, it's still casual. It's new. She's been to one of his shows already and they're having fun."

TMZ also reported that Cavallari and Rice met through a mutual friend, also from Nashville. And while the pair isn’t exclusive, they’re wasting no time in getting to know one another. Otherwise, not many details have surfaced about the relationship, and the maybe-couple has yet to confirm it to the public, but according to TMZ, things between them are going well. Yay!

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the time of her divorce from Cutler, Cavallari posted an Instagram about their split, which appeared to be (mostly) amicable. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," she wrote in August 2020. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

And while she may have been dealt her fair share of relationship drama over the last year, Cavallari has always had her priorities straight. When asked about a March 2021 trip to Cabo, Mexico — where she was spotted kissing and getting cozy with Dye just a couple of days after they’d reportedly broken up — Cavallari pulled no punches.

"I'm focusing on me and taking care of my [kids]," she told E! at the time. "That's it."