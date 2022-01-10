Kristen Stewart Already Knows What She's Wearing To Her Wedding

Step to the side, Edward Cullen: Kristen Stewart’s about to get married IRL. The actor — who rose to fame through films like Twilight, and has stirred up Oscar buzz with her latest role in Spencer — announced her engagement to fellow actor and screenwriter Dylan Meyer in the fall of 2021. And, in early 2022, Stewart shared that she and Meyers are already busy ironing out the details — including what Stewart will wear on the big day.

The two reportedly first met on a film set back in 2015, then reconnected at a mutual friend’s birthday party years later. “The day that I met her, all bets were off,” Stewart told Howard Stern in November 2020. Then, on Nov. 2, 2021, Stewart shared even more with Stern — this time announcing that she and Meyer were officially engaged after two years of dating.

“We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," she told the radio host. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar on Jan. 9, Stewart explained that in addition to promoting Spencer, she and fiancée Meyer have also been hard at work planning their upcoming nuptials.

“I don't even know detail-wise, I don't know how many traditions we're going to follow,” Stewart said. “But I know what I’m gonna wear, and I can't tell you. Like, the whole thing, we kind of have to do the surprise thing.”

We’re big fans of “the surprise thing,” of course, but also dying to know what Stewart’s wedding ensemble will be. In that Nov. 2 interview with Stern, Stewart did say, “I want to wear the best pair of Levi’s ever and like an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it but like cutoff, and barefoot.” She added, “I want to get married in Topanga. I want to be chilling. I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in like a faux-tuxedo T-shirt.”

So, basically, the opposite of this. Summit Entertainment

Needless to say: Whatever Stewart chooses to wear, we have no doubt it’ll be completely unique and perfect for her.