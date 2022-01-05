Are those wedding bells — or drums — that I’m hearing? It could be... Although Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged only a few months ago on Oct. 17, 2021, their wedding plans are reportedly well underway. A source recently told E! that the couple is going to say “I do” sooner rather than later. So when are Kardashian and Barker getting married? Their nuptials are reportedly happening before the year’s up.

They “want the wedding to happen this year,” the insider claimed. Still, as every bride and groom knows, the planning process can take some time (especially this year, when there are practically no Saturday slots still open — not that Kris Jenner couldn’t pull some strings). “Even though Kourtney would like it to be soon, logistically it's taking some time,” the source added.

Fortunately, they’re getting plenty of help from family and friends — including Jenner and the Kardashians’ favorite event planner, Mindy Weiss — as they prep for the big day, so it’s not too stressful. "Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She's not a bridezilla at all,” the source said. “Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day.”

So what will Kravis’ day look like? They reportedly are hoping to keep the ceremony intimate with a very small guest list. “It won't be a huge event, only close friends and family,” another source tells E!.

This plan is right on track for what sources have already let slip about Kravis’ future wedding. On Oct. 27, 2021 (literally 10 days after they confirmed their proposal), a source told Entertainment Tonight, “[Kourtney and Travis] have been considering having a destination wedding that will be intimate and small. They are hoping to get married sooner than later.”

And lest we forget those maybe save-the-date handcuffs they both posted on their Stories in October, which hinted at a wedding in spring 2022.

Of course, only time will tell, but I’m hoping that Kravis makes 2022 their year! In the meantime, I’ll be over-analyzing every tropical vacation they go on for wedding clues.