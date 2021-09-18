By now, you’re familiar with the wild PDA that Travis Barker and his boo Kourtney Kardashian have on the red carpet and social media — and how glam they can look together. While they recently killed it at the VMAs with their glammed-up looks, it’s important to remember that it isn’t every day for them. In a playful post, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Instagram versus reality post still managed to be couple goals in the sweetest (ordinary) way.

If you’re not familiar with the trend, the Instagram versus reality trend involves posting the image people see on Instagram (when you’re all dolled up and using a filter) and comparing it to what your daily life looks like. It’s unclear when the trend first surfaced, but there have been several rounds and iterations since at least 2019 that ultimately seek to shed some light on the sometimes harmful images posted on social media which depict people in the best possible way — whether that’s wearing a full-on glam outfit, a photoshopped magazine cover, or simply a complete makeup look. The trend also showcases seemingly perfect relationships, and that’s why Kardashian and Barker hopped on the bandwagon. Kardashian posted their version of the trend on Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 16, with the simple caption, “Instagram vs. Reality.”

The first picture shows Kardashian in a black outfit, gorgeous makeup, and sleek locks. When you scroll to the second photo, though, you’re met with a cute selfie of her and Barker laying in bed together wearing hydrating sheet masks on their faces.

In the face mask selfie, Kardashian is sporting a fluffy white robe and zero makeup, while Barker is also posing with a flat face for the camera with no shirt on. The reality of the pair’s nighttime ritual is a complete 180 from how fans saw them at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, where they wore matching black outfits with an undeniable rock aesthetic.

It’s so refreshing to see the couple wants to appear as down-to-earth as possible, despite being incredibly famous and having millions of followers.

The recent post comes shortly after her sister Kim Kardashian opened up about the couple’s PDA. On a Sept. 15 episode of Ellen, Kim K revealed there’s a possibility Barker could appear on the Kardashian family’s upcoming Hulu series because of how she loves their wild relationship. “It’s so cute,” she said to host Ellen Degeneres. “To think they’ve been [...] friends for 15 years, neighbors for like a decade,” Kim continued.

At this, Degeneres added, “I know, and all of a sudden, they cannot keep their hands off of each other. It’s crazy, what is wrong with them? They are at each other like it’s the last time they’re gonna see each other, all the time.”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kim K explained it’s just how they are, and she loves them for it. “That’s what they do, and it’s so cute. I love love, so I love them,” she said.

In summary, get you a partner that will wear face masks with you and get glam when necessary. Here’s to hoping Kardashian and Barker keep on keeping on.