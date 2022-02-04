After a whirlwind of Tristan Thompson-spurred drama, Khloé Kardashian is not here for any new dating rumors, and she’s put any speculation about a budding romance with Harry Jowsey to rest. An anonymous tip posted to the @deuxmoi Instagram account suggested that Kardashian was in a new and secret relationship with the Too Hot To Handle star. Many began to wonder: Could this be her rebound after Thompson’s recent revelation that he fathered a child with another woman while still seeing Kardashian?

But she’s made it abundantly clear: The answer is a firm no.

On Feb. 3, Kardashian commented on the DeuxMoi tip posted by a Kardashian-Jenner fan account in all capital letters, writing, “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE.” Simple as that!

But Jowsey, on the other hand, was more cryptic, seemingly playing into the rumors for some classic social media clout. After all, what else would you expect from a man whose entire career has been grounded in online discourse?

The DeuxMoi tip read as follows: "One of my closest friends works at a very well known PR agency in LA and it's confirmed that Khloé Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking. Apparently they've been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house."

And so, what did Jowsey do? He posted a gallery on Instagram, the first slide being of him foamy in the bath, and the second being of a Bentley with its passenger seat filled with roses. Yes, seriously. Talk about a little too on-the-nose to be cryptic!

He kept the caption simple, writing, “Recently 💗.”

Thankfully, Kardashian made it clear: Whether Jowsey is too hot for her to handle or not hot enough at all, she’s currently not interested.