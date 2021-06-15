Here's Why Kendall's Boyfriends Are Never On 'KUWTK'

Ever wondered why Kendall Jenner’s boyfriends, from her rumored ex Ben Simmons to her current partner Devin Booker, never quite made it onto Keeping Up With The Kardashians? Well, according to an executive producer of the show, Jenner had a super strict rule when it came to showcasing her love life on her family’s show.

"Kendall's always had this rule — she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she let them be a part of the show, because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are," Keeping Up With The Kardashians executive producer Farnaz Farjam revealed during a June 14 appearance on on Bravo TV's The Daily Dish podcast. "So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule.”

Jenner, herself, explained her desire to keep her love life private during a May 2019 interview with Vogue Australia, back when she was still romantically linked to Simmons. “I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,”Jenner shared at the time. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While it may not have been featured on television screens nationwide every Thursday night, Jenner does have an impressive dating history. In her younger years, she's rumored to have had romances with the likes of Harry Styles, A$AP Rocky, Nick Jonas, and even bestie Hailey Baldwin's current hubby Justin Bieber. In recent years, she seems to have developed a thing for basketball players, having been linked to the Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin, Simmons, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, and, most recently, Booker, who plays for the Phoenix Suns.

Her relationship with Booker seems to be her most serious to date, with them celebrating their one-year anniversary on IG on June 12. "This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship," a source reportedly told People on April 26. "She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now." As if that wasn't adorable enough in and of itself, the source also reportedly noted that it's "obvious that they have something special going on." Awww.