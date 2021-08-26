Throughout her music career, Kacey Musgraves has stolen the hearts of listeners with country-pop anthems like “Butterflies,” which celebrates the sweetness and majesty of young love. But, after her divorce from singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly in 2020, fans have been wondering when Musgraves would land some of that glorious love herself. Now, it appears the wait is over: In a New York Times profile published Thursday, Aug. 25, Musgraves confirmed she’s dating writer Cole Schafer, a mysterious skyscraper of a man (he looks tall) described by The Cut in June 2021 as a “normie poet,” who pens and performs lyrical works under the pseudonym “January Black.”

But wait, there’s more! In June, Musgraves and Schafer were photographed holding hands in New York City, which kicked off a flurry of dating rumors. But it wasn’t until now that Musgraves finally confirmed their relationship to the Times. She also described the way they met, which apparently happened in the dreamiest and most 1980’s rom-com way imaginable: locking eyes from across the room in a crowded restaurant. She told the Times, “He did not know who I was, which I loved.”

In the months since they were first spotted together in NYC, Schafer hasn’t been shy about sharing his admiration for his superstar GF on Instagram. One post from June features a polaroid of the two of them against what looks like a notebook full of scribbles. He captioned the post, “Trying like hell not to write about her,” which is just cryptic enough to be cute, maybe?

For her birthday on Aug. 21, Schafer posted a carousel of couples pics alongside a loving tribute that read: “Here’s to you looking to your right when you stepped into F***” — the place where they met, perhaps? — “Here’s to you writing me back. Here’s to your jawline that chaps my lips and your hair I can’t keep my hands out of. Here’s to your aesthetic and your art being a close second to your heart. Here’s to you making it through thirty-two and here’s to you making history in thirty-three. It’s been so damn pretty falling for you, Kacey.”

Musgraves, pure and wholesome icon that she is, wrote in the comments: “Sweet angel boo. Life is so much prettier with you in it.”

Catch me keeping “Golden Hour” queued up for days, happy tears included.