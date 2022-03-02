Congrats are in order for Joey King and Steven Piet! The actor and executive producer duo have been dating since 2019, and they announced their engagement on Instagram on March 1. Taking to the ‘gram, King wrote, “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive... Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.” Not to mention, she got a ~beautiful~ piece of jewelry to mark the occasion. King’s unique engagement ring is stunning, but it has a steep price tag to go with it. So let’s talk details.

In her post, King tagged Mociun, a fine jewelry and home goods retailer in Brooklyn, New York, that specializes in custom engagement rings. The jeweler offers plenty of unique stone options, and it looks like King and Piet selected an elongated oval diamond, complete with smaller gems. And yes, it cost a pretty penny.

Though Mociun doesn’t feature this exact ring on their website, similar options cost between $30,000 and $45,000. Still, that’s only an estimate. Speaking to Us Weekly, Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of fine jewelry brand The Clear Cut, guessed that the ring would retail for between $20,000 and $30,000. (Mociun did not respond to Elite Daily’s request for comment in time for publication.)

Still, the couples’ romantic words about their engagement may be even more beautiful than the sparkler. Their captions? Pure poetry! King wrote, “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home.” So sweet.

And when Piet also shared the engagement photos on his Instagram, his caption was just as moving. “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter,” he wrote before adding, “You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

Best wishes to the happy couple — and serious congrats on that stunning ring.