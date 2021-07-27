BTW, J.Lo Also Hates Ben Affleck’s Back Tattoo

Remember Ben Affleck’s iconic tattoo? If you need a refresher, he has a brightly colored, massive tattoo of a phoenix taking up most of his back. The tattoo makes a statement, but it’s not one everyone likes — Jennifer Lopez included. During a 2016 interview with Andy Cohen, J.Lo dished all of her thoughts on the tattoo, and she high-key hates it. (Sorry, Ben!)

In the resurfaced clip, Cohen asked J,Lo, “What is your honest opinion of Ben Affleck’s phoenix back tattoo?” And Lopez did not hold back in her response. “It's awful! I mean, I would tell him that. I would tell him, like, what are you doing?” She replied. Her main grievance? The colors. “It has too many colors,” she continued. “His tattoos always had too many colors... They shouldn't be so colorful. You know what I mean? They should be like, cooler.” Brutal.

Affleck, however, has openly spoken in defense of his back tat (although he originally pretended it was a fake tattoo for a mysterious movie role). In March 2019, during an appearance on The Ellen Show, he responded to the tattoo criticism, explaining that the phoenix is “meaningful” and “represents something really important to me.” For Affleck, at least as of 2019, the criticism doesn’t really grate. “I was like, ‘I love my tattoo.’ I’m very happy with it. Luckily I’m the one who has it,” he told Ellen DeGeneres, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Whether J.Lo’s opinion on the tattoo has changed Affleck’s mind is still up in the air, but plenty of fans are predicting a tattoo removal in Affleck’s future. One commented on Instagram, “He’s probably in the process of getting it removed now.” Another tweeted, “J.Lo about to will away Ben Affleck’s back tattoo with a hard stare.” Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if she could.

J.Lo might think that the tattoo is a bit of an eyesore, but it apparently isn’t a total dealbreaker for her. Bennifer is back and better than ever, back tattoos and all.