Breaking up is hard to do... especially if you and your ex had several business arrangements in progress at the time of your split. Ever since J.Lo and A-Rod announced their breakup back in April 2021, fans have been curious about their future as business partners, especially now that J.Lo has moved on to Ben Affleck. And on Aug. 18, fans finally got a reported update on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s joint business ventures — though it’s probs not the update they wanted. According to a source for Us Weekly, Lopez is reportedly uninterested in any sort of relationship with Rodriguez, including a professional one.

“Jennifer is done dealing with Alex,” the insider claimed. “She’s washing her hands of him romantically and also as a business partner. Her management team and her lawyers will be talking to his [team] to tie up any loose ends. She will have to sell her side of the company or buy him out. She doesn’t care about how it goes down, just that she is free of the ties to him. She knows it’s [only] fair to Ben.” Well then!

Though Lopez and Rodriguez have yet to comment on the claims, this reported update comes as a surprise, as the pair once said they would continue to work together despite their split.

When the two called off their engagement back in April — telling TODAY in a joint statement they’re “better as friends” — they said they would “continue to work together and support each other” on their shared businesses and projects. Their business empire includes a partnership with the personal training app Fitplan, which was announced back in August 2019, as well as a partnership with the self-care company Hims & Hers, which was announced in July 2020. The exes are also minority owners in Kitu Life, Inc., the makers of Super Coffee, but luckily, their 2020 bid to buy the New York Mets never panned out.

There’s also the matter of their shared real estate. The two bought a $33 million Miami mansion in September 2020, and a few months earlier, they purchased a property in Encino, California. They previously owned a Manhattan condo and Malibu beach house together but sold both properties before their split.

In May 2021, a source for OK! claimed Lopez had far less interest in building their business empire than Rodriguez. “He seemed so preoccupied with lining up deals, some of which Jen had zero interest in," the insider claimed in reference to Rodriguez. “Alex was constantly pushing this big picture sports business stuff on her, and that's not her world.” According to the source, Lopez hired a team of lawyers to review their shared assets following the split. “It was in Jen and Alex's best interest to keep things civil given their partnerships. But with Ben [Affleck] in the picture, this split's turning nasty," the source continued. “You can't blame Jen for looking out for her best interests.”

Considering J.Lo wiped her social media clean of A-Rod, I guess it’s not too surprising that she reportedly wants to “wash her hands” of their business ventures as well.