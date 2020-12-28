30 Cute Instagram Captions For Twinning With Your Partner

Maybe you deliberately bought a matching set of playfully patterned onesies. Or, maybe you noticed that you accidentally put on color-coordinated outfits for work. Either way, when you and your partner are on the same page style-wise, it's obviously fun to snap a pic and share on Instagram. Luckily, I compiled a slew of Instagram captions for matching outfits with your SO that are almost as cute as you look together.

Ain't no shame in the matching game, for the record — especially since the phenomenon of celeb couples dressed alike has been happening for years. Case in point: when Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake made red carpet history in their double denim *lewk* circa 2001. Justin and Hailey Bieber are well known for rocking color-coordinated couples’ outfits. And no one could forget Kimye's coordinating silver Balmain ensembles at the 2016 Met Gala.

It makes sense why you might subconsciously match with your partner — after all, as you become a unit, you may start to influence each other's tastes and preferences. Your appreciation for a certain style or trend might rub off on your boo, or vice versa. Though it was previously believed for decades that couples starting to look more like each other over time was a real phenomenon, it was recently debunked in a 2020 study by Stanford researchers. Nevertheless, while you might not physically look more like your SO, studies have shown that you likely will become more similar in personality, behaviors, and hobbies over time.

The truth is, letting your partner influence your habits and decisions, and you influencing them, is a sign that you’re growing closer and strengthening the relationship, according to Joshua Klapow, Ph.D. Clinical Psychologist and Host of The Kurre and Klapow Show. "As much as individuality is important, allowing your partner to be a true partner and have an influence on at least some of the decisions you make in your life is critical,” Klapow previously told Elite Daily. “This willingness to allow them to influence your thinking and actions is what keeps you closer and strengthens your bond.” And this, of course, goes for style, too.

So, whether you decided to put on identical outfits for a special occasion or you just happen to be rocking the same color on an average day, here are some twinning quotes and captions for flaunting those matching vibes.

Couples that dress together, stay together. Nothing says "meant to be" like coordinating outfits. You and I are just like our outfits: we just make sense. Honest to God didn't plan this. You know they're "The One" when you accidentally match. Double the trouble, twice the fun. All we do is twin, twin, twin no matter what. Is it just me, or do we look better when we're together? The best things in life come in pairs. TFW you and your boo unknowingly pick the same OOTD. Twinning is winning. 'Cause two is better than one. Nothing can come be*twin* us. On Sundays, we wear PJs. You’re the one-sie for me. It takes two, am I right? Two peas in a pod. #SeeingDouble Twice as nice. "Sometimes miracles come in pairs." — Richard Branson Find someone who will buy matching pajamas with you, put them on, and take a pic with you all #ForTheGram. If it requires matching outfits, we’re in. Am I seeing double? So I guess we’re that couple now... I wonder who is beginning to dress more like who. "We never go out of style." — Taylor Swift, "Style" OK, so who’s changing? On Wednesdays we wear pink. The best minds think alike. It's called fashion. Look it up.

