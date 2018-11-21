If You're In A Relationship But Like Someone Else, Here's What To Do

It's perfectly natural for human beings to develop crushes. I mean, if you ask me, having a crush is one of the best parts of the human experience. That's why it's always seemed so silly to me that we're expected to suddenly stop developing crushes on other people as soon as we enter relationships. I mean, what happens if you're in a relationship but like someone else? Does it automatically make you a bad person? Of course not. Does it make you a cheater? Well, that depends on how you act on it and what sort of relationship you're in.
Hopefully, your partner is the main person you're interested in, but it's perfectly fine to think, "Hmm, maybe I'd be into that person if I were single," every once in a while. It's human nature! According to Dr. Martha Lee, clinical sexologist and author of Love, Sex and Everything In-Between and Orgasmic Yoga, it’s not necessarily bad thing if you love your partner but have a crush on someone else. “It's common and normal to admire, be attracted to, and pine for people who are beautiful, smart, wonderful, amazing, confident, or rich," she previously told Elite Daily. However, in order to deal with a crush, it’s important to figure out the source of your attraction to that other person.
Keep in mind that open relationships are also a great option to explore if you and your partner are interested. Remember: There's no one "right" way to have a happy, satisfying relationship, and if you think a crush is more than a crush, then it’s up to you to decide how to handle.