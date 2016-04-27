Ladies, This Is The Only Thing You Should Do When A Guy Doesn't Text Back

OK, so he said he wanted to make plans this weekend. It's Friday, you haven't heard anything from him, but you don't want to make plans and then have him call. You text them, "Hey, did you still want to get together and do something tonight?" An hour goes by and nothing happens. What do you do?

Should you text them again? Pretend to accidentally text them? Should you actually give them a call? No, put your phone down and stop what you're doing. I consulted the experts, and this is the only thing you should do when a guy doesn’t text back

"If your crush is out of town or spending time with their family, and you don’t get a text back, this is because they’re wrapped up with family," relationship expert April Masini previously told Elite Daily. "It’s not you. You’ll hear back when they’re back in town."

If your crush isn't texting you back, do not — I repeat, do not — panic. If they’re not answering you, there could be many plausible reasons why. They could have fallen asleep on their Xbox controller with their hand in a bag of Doritos, for example. Be patient, and give them the benefit of the doubt.

However, if you’ve texted this potential boo twice and still haven’t gotten a response, it’s possible that you may be getting ghosted. "If you’ve texted your crush twice, over the course of three days, and you haven’t heard back, you’ve been ghosted. Three days is enough time for someone who’s living a normal life, to get back to you if they want to," Masini said.

If this is the beginning of a new relationship, and you haven’t communicated openly and honestly about what you’re both looking for, then try starting a larger dialogue. However, if your attempts to communicate fall on deaf ears, it may be time to reevaluate whether or not this is someone who deserves to be in your life.

"Fearful people look for escape hatches," Masini said. "Ghosting is such a hatch. So, if you find that someone you’re crushing on is a fearful person, you have a better chance of being ghosted by them if things don’t work out."

Even if their actions are petty, refuse the impulse to play games. Be straightforward about what you want, and try to discuss boundaries and intentions. But if you’re seeing someone who struggles to communicate, then you may find it harder to build the foundation of a happy and healthy relationship down the line.

"It’s something that people do when they don’t have the solidity of character to face another person that they are going to disappoint — so if you sense immaturity in a crush, buckle up," Masini said.

The good news is, even if you are being ghosted, you will get through it stronger than ever. "Ghosting stings because it’s rejection without any grace," Masini said. "But if you try to understand that the person who ghosted you does not have the relationship tools to say goodbye, or he or she doesn’t have the relationship tools to make a relationship work, then, basically, you’ve dodged a bullet."

Reach out to friends and family to commiserate, throw your attention and focus on your passion and hobbies, and keep yourself open to meeting new people. You’ll be getting plenty of texts back in no time.

Additional reporting by Iman Hariri-Kia.