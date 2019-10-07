25 Good Night Texts To Send To Your Partner For Extra Sweet Dreams

My partner and I live together, and over the years we've built our little good night ritual. We get all tucked in and tell each other how much we love each other, and we say good night, every single night. Yeah, I know, it’s a little corny, but it's really an extension of our nighttime routine from before we lived together, except then, it was all over text message. What can I say? It's fun to be a little lovey-dovey before you go to sleep, and sending off “goodnight” texts for him or her is a great way to let them know they're on your mind before you both drift off to sleep.
Sending good night texts to your partner not only inspires some good dreams — it can also help to reinforce how much you care for each other. If sending something cute to your boo before you hit the hay is something you're into but you're not really sure what to say, then have no fear. I’ve got ideas for good night texts for him or her that you can send just as they are or use as a jumping-off point for something a little more personal. Either way, it's just one more fun little way to express how much your partner means to you and leave each night on a cute, loving note before you officially end the day.
Good night texts are simple. Just be honest, and say something that lets your partner know you're thinking of them and that you care about them. Who wouldn't get a better night's sleep with that in mind?
