25 Good Night Texts To Send To Your Partner For Extra Sweet Dreams

My partner and I live together, and over the years we've built our little good night ritual. We get all tucked in and tell each other how much we love each other, and we say good night, every single night. Yeah, I know, it’s a little corny, but it's really an extension of our nighttime routine from before we lived together, except then, it was all over text message. What can I say? It's fun to be a little lovey-dovey before you go to sleep, and sending off “goodnight” texts for him or her is a great way to let them know they're on your mind before you both drift off to sleep.

Sending good night texts to your partner not only inspires some good dreams — it can also help to reinforce how much you care for each other. If sending something cute to your boo before you hit the hay is something you're into but you're not really sure what to say, then have no fear. I’ve got ideas for good night texts for him or her that you can send just as they are or use as a jumping-off point for something a little more personal. Either way, it's just one more fun little way to express how much your partner means to you and leave each night on a cute, loving note before you officially end the day.

Let Them Know Just How Much You're Missing Them Tonight Zyn Chakrapong/Shutterstock The only thing better than being all snuggled up in bed is being all snuggled up in bed with the person you love. So, if you’re feeling a little lonely for your partner, chances are they're feeling a little lonely for you, too. But at least you can be together in your dreams by sending them off to sleep with one of these cute messages. I miss you so much that I wish you were here snoring next to me. Yep, that's how much I miss ya. Good night! 💋💋💋

Wish I was snuggling with you right now so bad! Guess I’ll have to dream about it instead. Goodnight, babe!

I’m trying to hurry up and go to sleep so it can be tomorrow when we're back together. So goodnight, love!

I keep reminding myself that I’m going to dream about you all night, so that I don’t miss you too much right now. G’night! 😍

[Sent along with a photo of you in bed] Words can’t express how much I wish you were here in bed with me. So here’s a pic instead. 😘

The bed feels so empty without you — wish you were here! Goodnight, baby ❤️

I can never sleep without you next to me. Counting down the seconds until you’re back here with me!

Getting ready to sleep and all I can think about is you. I miss you, baby.

It feels like forever since I had you next to me... I miss watching you sleep. LOL, only kidding. Maybe.

Goodnight, my baby. Dream of me — you know I will be dreaming of you. Xoxo.

Let Them Know How Much They Mean To You Nothing leads to sweeter dreams than knowing just how much the person you love loves you in return. Sending them a text just to express what’s in your heart is a great way to end their day. Hey, babe, I’m about to hop into bed. Just wanted to say how much you mean to me one more time before I go to sleep. Goodnight! Xoxo.

I couldn’t fall asleep until I told you I love you one more time. So… I love you. G’night! 😘

Sorry I’ve been quiet, but today was so busy and I’m exhausted. But still, there was NO way I was going to go to sleep without telling my favorite person how much they mean to me and how much I wish they were here… (That person is you, BTW.) Goodnight, babe.

Hey, hon, just wanted to let you know that you’re the last thing I think about before I go to bed tonight, and you’ll be the first thing I think about in the morning. Goodnight!

OK, I’m off to dream about my favorite person in the whole world, who makes my waking hours feel like a dream too… If that wasn’t clear, I'm talking about you. 😍 Goodnight!

Before I fall asleep, I just wanted to tell you one more time how much you mean to me. Thanks for making every day a good day. Xoxo.

Off to bed. You are my everything. I love you.

Let Them Know How Much You Want Them OFFSTOCK/Shutterstock If you want your boo to be dreaming about how they can’t wait to see you again, nothing inspires those feelings more than letting them know just how excited you are are the prospect of a reunion. Emphasis on the union. Warning: These might not inspire sweet dreams, but chances are bae will wake up with a smile anyway. All I can think about right now is what we’d be doing if you were here — and spoiler alert: It’s not snuggling. 😜 Goodnight, babe! Xoxo.

Hey, hon, I'm going to get into bed. Do me a favor and dream about all the things we’re going to do next time we’re in it together. Night! 💋

I hope you have amazing dreams tonight… I know I will, since I’m going to sleep thinking about *all* of you.

I wish you were here now. Except I have to get some sleep and if you were... well, let’s just say I wouldn’t. G’night, babe!

[Sent along with a photo of you wearing just a sheet] Sweet dreams, babe. 😘

This bed feels awfully cold and lonely without you in it… Wish you were here to help me raise the temperature. 😉

I’m off to bed, but not quite ready to go to sleep. Might stay awake a bit longer thinking about all the things we’d be doing if you were here...

Good night texts are simple. Just be honest, and say something that lets your partner know you're thinking of them and that you care about them. Who wouldn't get a better night's sleep with that in mind?

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.