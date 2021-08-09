6 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘The Bachelorette’s Fantasy Suites

Ah, fantasy suites. TheBachelor and Bachelorette’s version of overnight dates involves the lead inviting their top three contestants to spend the night with them sans the cameras and producers. That said, these unfilmed dates are one of the most mysterious (and steamy!) parts of the franchise. Plus, these dates determine who is left in the top two — and narrows down the possibilities of who might receive that final rose. TL;DR: In the Bachelor world, fantasy suites are a pretty big deal.
Plus, these dates often determine who will be the franchise’s next lead. Remember Hannah Brown and Peter Weber’s fantasy suite date when they had sex four (I repeat four) times in a windmill? Weber ended getting sent home right after, but really, he couldn't have asked for a better Bachelor audition.
All in all, these overnight dates tend to stir up a lot of feelings for the people on the show and a lot of questions for the people watching at home. And although Bachelor Nation alum have given fans some idea of what happens during these overnight dates — usually a combination of emotional and physical intimacy — there are still way more questions than answers.
So what actually goes down in the fantasy suites? I went on a Bachelor Nation deep dive to find out, and I have to say: some things are better off left in the fantasy suite.
In many people’s minds, fantasy suites equal sex. But that’s not necessarily true. According to previous Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants, a lot more goes into these overnight dates. Of course, they can — and often do — take the opportunity to explore their relationship on a physical level, but they definitely don’t have to (especially if they are worried about the producers one room over).
At the end of the day, the main purpose behind the fantasy suites is giving the contestants an opportunity to make sure that the relationship is strong enough to keep going. It’s all part of the ~journey~. 🌹