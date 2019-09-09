These 9 Erotica Apps Will Leave You Breathless Tonight

Whether you're single or in a relationship, reading erotica is an awesome way to explore what turns you on. When you don't feel like combing the web for sexy literature, or you'd like to have access to some scandalous inspiration on the go, there are plenty of erotica apps to download that’ll spice up your sex life. Not only is reading sexy content fun, but it's also a great way to encourage your imagination to roam completely free of judgment. Reading or listening to sex stories on an application can also help you uncover new insights into how you experience pleasure.

If you’re new to the world of sexy literature, Dr. Jess O’Reilly, Toronto-based sexologist and host of the Sex With Dr. Jess podcast, explains the differences between erotica and straight-up pornography. “Erotica allows your imagination to run wild,” she tells Elite Daily. “While visual porn paints a picture for you, erotica (written or audio) allows you to be the artist. You can insert yourself into the scenes and scenarios and adjust the image in your mind to match your unique desires. While porn can feel more prescriptive, erotica leaves some space for you to insert details on your own.”

Erotic apps are a healthy way to discover what makes you tick. Masturbating and understanding your sexual identity might even improve partnered sex because it’s a low-stakes way to explore new positions, fantasies, and techniques that excite you. For those in relationships, adding some sex stories apps and erotica to your routine can also help you to explore and share fantasies with your partner. If you've been together for a while, it's all too easy to get stuck in a sexual rut. Integrating erotica into your foreplay is just one of many ways to reignite the passion. Reading sexual content has also been linked to an increase in the female sex drive for women experiencing low libidos, according to the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy. So, if you need some sexy inspiration, here are nine erotic apps that will make you sweat.

01 Dipsea Lucas Ottone/Stocksy Dipsea is an app that gives users access to erotic audio stories that last between five and 20 minutes. According to Dipsea’s creators, Gina Gutierrez and Faye Keegan, the app uses a technique referred to as "mental framing" to help women get aroused. “For far too long, sexuality has been defined by men as physical rather than mental,” Gutierrez and Keegan previously told Bustle. “And we’ve heard so many women question whether something is wrong with them because they don’t get spontaneously horny, or because things need to feel really right for them to access their sexual feelings.” Well, enough of that! Download Dipsea ASAP (it's free!) and get in touch with your sexy self.

02 Sex Stories The Sex Stories app offers readers a diverse selection of erotic content by authors around the world. The cool thing about this platform is that it includes a wide range of genres to choose from, so there's a little something for everyone. Whether you're interested in venturing into kink, or you're far more into romance narratives, you'll have plenty of juicy erotica to choose from.

03 Aural Honey Calling all kinksters! Aural Honey is your one-stop-shop for naughty, naughty stories about doms, subs, office-mates, and bangin’ your best friend.

04 Quinn Jovo Jovanovic/Stocksy Quinn is a super hot app that gives users the option to experience erotica in three different ways. It's organized by "Tell," "Read," and "Listen" sections, all equally enticing. The "Tell" section lets users upload their own erotic audio experience for others to enjoy. The more traditional "Read" portion of the app lets users read erotic literature, while the "Listen" function lets you listen to sexy audio files. This unique app was launched in Spring 2019 by Caroline Spiegel, a Stanford student who also happens to be the sister of Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

05 Ferly This app is on a mission to kick the cultural taboo around sex for good. While all their erotic content is written by experts and personalized to you, Ferly is about much more than erotica. Their goal is to promote “mindful sex” — slower, more intentional sexual experiences that lead to more pleasure and less shame — through online quizzes, guided journaling practices, and more.

06 Emjoy Dr. O’Reilly gives Emjoy the stamp of approval. “They offer both erotic stories and sexuality sessions — audio only — including some voice sessions with me focusing on seduction and dirty talk,” she tells Elite Daily. This app is all about confidence-boosting, pleasure-seeking, and exploring your sexuality safely and openly. What’s not to love?

07 &Jane Guille Faingold/Stocksy Created with inclusivity, community, and privacy in mind, &Jane is a subscription-based app that’ll keep you coming back. They publish new, community-sourced stories every week (yes you can submit your own), they never share your data so that your usage is totally private, and all their content is ad-free. Plus, with every &Jane subscription, “a contribution will be donated to the Woodhull Freedom Foundation, the only national human rights organization that works full-time to affirm and protect sexual freedom as a fundamental human right.” Do good, feel good.

08 Kampsite Owned by the same company that created &Jane, Kampsite is the “first audio erotica platform for gay, bisexual, and curious men.” Just like their sister app, Kampsite publishes new content from real men each week, and everything is kept private (including your data). With every Kampsite subscription, a contribution is made to the Trevor Project, a national suicide-prevention organization geared toward LGBTQ+ youth.

09 Femtasy And finally, another Dr. O’Reilly pick. Of the Femtasy app, Dr. O’Reilly says “they offer short erotic fiction specifically targeted at women who want to discover, explore, and tap into their fantasies. Their recordings are all under 30 minutes (many are much shorter), so you can sample different themes and voice artists.”

Regardless of your relationship status or what turns you on, erotica can be the perfect way to experiment with sexually engaging content. Even if you're not interested in making your sexual fantasies a reality, sexy literature can offer a fun change of pace in the bedroom. So go on and get busy with your bad self. You deserve it.

