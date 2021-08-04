Here’s What Erica Pelosini Said About Those Topless Pics With Princess Eugenie’s Husband

Let it be known: Topless photos on a boat with a princess’ husband probably aren’t the best idea. At least, according to Erica Pelosini, the model who was photographed topless on a yacht in Capri with Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie’s husband, along with Rachel Zalis, a former Glamour editor-in-chief, and model Maria Buccelatti the weekend of July 30. The reaction to the photos was… a lot (Daily Mail’s headline literally read: “Good luck explaining these photographs to Eugenie, Jack!”), especially considering Brooksbank welcomed his first child with Eugenie less than six months ago. And now, Pelosini (not Brooksbank) is apologizing for the situation.

In the wake of the scandal, Pelosini attempted to clarify the situation to Daily Mail, saying, “I usually never go topless, but my bikini got wet and I decided to take it off. I know it does not look right for Jack and his family. I felt very bad for them when I saw the images of him surrounded by three women because his wife was not there.”

Pelosini added that although the photos (and her decision to go topless in general) were unwise, people were jumping to the wrong conclusions from the pics. According to her, there was nothing inappropriate about the trip. “It led people to make improper suggestions and jump to conclusions and it’s very hurtful that people are thinking this,” she explained. According to Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie’s mother and Brooksbank’s mother-in-law, he only went to Capri in the first place for work. (Brooksbank is an ambassador for Casamigos tequila, the sponsor of the UNICEF Summer Gala, which was held in Capri on July 31.)

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Apparently, the yacht trip was purely friendly and work-related. “We were there as friends and work colleagues having a wonderful afternoon in the Italian sun. Jack is a very dear friend of mine and I have known him for a number of years. He’s also good friends with the other two women. It’s very upsetting for me that people could be thinking the wrong things,” Pelosini added. “We were just a group of friends enjoying a beautiful Italian summer day.” When in Capri…

Plus, according to Pelosini, they actually spent plenty of the getaway hearing from Brooksbank about Princess Eugenie and their son. “Jack was speaking about his baby and showing us pictures of him. He looked adorable. He’s a very proud father,” she said. “One day he told us he was very sad to be away from Princess Eugenie and his son.”

That said, Pelosini apologized for her role in the confusing controversy. “I’m very sorry if I caused any embarrassment to Princess Eugenie and Jack. It wasn’t appropriate for me to be topless.”

I don’t know how the monarchy will react, but I forgive her!