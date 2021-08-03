Eugenie's Mom Responded To Those Sketchy Jack Brooksbank Yacht Pics

Ever since they first met back in 2010, Princess Eugenie’s relationship with Jack Brooksbank has been relatively free of controversy, which is a pretty impressive feat for a royal couple. That’s why fans were so shocked when — less than six months after welcoming his first child with Eugenie — the business mogul was photographed on a boat in Capri on July 31 with several bikini-clad models. During an Aug. 2 appearance on The One Show, Eugenie’s mom finally addressed the controversy, and Sarah Ferguson’s response to Jack Brooksbank’s yacht photos makes it clear she’s not concerned. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Jack and Eugenie at Buckingham Palace for comment on the photos but didn’t hear back in time for publication.)

According to Sarah, the sus photos of her son-in-law — which were obtained by the Daily Mail — were taken out of context. “Jack, who was on the front page, is such a man of integrity,” she said. “He's just one of my most favorite people. I call him James Bond, actually. He's just a superhero in my book, and he's a great father, a fabulous husband, and he's never at front of house — he always likes to be at the back.” She noted that Jack — who spent the weekend in Capri to attend the UNICEF Summer Gala sponsored by Casamigos tequila — was merely there to work. “He works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was doing his job, and so I think it's really important that we clarify that for Jack's sake,” she added.

A source reportedly close to Jack expressed a similar sentiment, claiming to the Daily Mail on Aug. 1 that Eugenie hadn't joined him on the business trip because he was “there to work at the ball.” According to sources, Jack’s job at the ball was to “keep an eye on the cocktail bar and schmooze with famous guests,” such as Katy Perry, John Legend, and Heidi Klum, among many others. The women with whom Jack was pictured on the boat ahead of the ball included model Erica Pelosini, model Maria Buccellati, and former Glamour magazine editor Rachel Zalis, who now works as Casamigos' global director.

Neither Jack nor Eugenie has yet to respond to the questionable pics, but here’s hoping Eugenie’s mom is right and the pics are totally innocent.