7 Engagement Rings Like Kristen Stewart’s, But Way More Affordable

KStew stans and power lesbians around the world shed a collective tear when Kristen Stewart announced her engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer on Tuesday Nov. 2.

“We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart gushed on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

But in the days since the big reveal, as fans have learned more about the Happiest Season star’s happiest relationship to date, their grief has turned to celebration — with special attention being given to Stewart’s unconventional engagement ring, which she’s apparently been wearing for months.

The diamond-free piece is the perfect accessory for Stewart, whose aloof persona and cool-girl style have been defined by her refusal to conform to prescribed gender norms. On any given day, Stewart is just as likely to be seen rocking a shaved head and an oversized blazer as she is a pink miniskirt. And on the red carpet? She’ll probably be the only one in flats.

Like its wearer, the ring itself is understated but elegant. "Kristen's ring appears to be a wide, brushed platinum band with a flat front and square-shaped edges, giving a modern twist on a classic style,” Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, told Hello magazine. The piece reportedly cost somewhere around $2,500 — relatively cheap by celebrity standards (remember Katie Thurston’s $300,000 sparkler?), but out of reach for pretty much anyone else.

Read on for seven subtle but stunning rings just like Kristen Stewart’s, but way kinder to your wallet.

Signature Ring Monica Vinader $95 See on Monica Vinader Made with recycled silver, this minimalist ring gives off perfect cool girl vibes. It also comes in gold if you want to shell out an extra $20.

Blocked Off Ring Evry Jewels $18 $11.70 See on Evry Jewels Get you a ring that costs less than your lunch. This ring’s unique shape was designed to fend off negativity — what’s not to love?

To The Market Statement Ring Madewell $34 See on Madewell This ring was made in partnership with To The Market. The jewelry in this collection was handmade in Kenya by artisans who use “old-school techniques” and brass from upcycled materials sourced from scrap yards, including discarded padlocks and water taps.

Meyelo Mraba Ring Océanne $38 See on Océanne Another ring made from upcycled materials in Kenya, this hand-casted piece is minimal but makes a powerful statement.

Baizarr Brass Bar Ring Océanne $32 See on Océanne Made from a combination of zinc and copper, this nickel-free brass ring has a sleek design and eye-catching shape.

Steel Vincent Ring Trendhim $39 See on Trendhim Go for a cool, asymmetrical look with this neutral piece. You can’t go wrong with something chunky and angular.

Sterling Silver Hex Ring Miansai $95 See on Miansai It’s the brushed finish for me. Channel your inner KStew with this simple, sterling silver sweetie.

Whether you’re going for sleek or chunky, statement or subtle, there’s no shortage of cool flat-top rings out there to help you take your Kristen Stewart obsession to the next level.