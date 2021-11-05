7 Engagement Rings Like Kristen Stewart’s, But Way More Affordable
Effortlessly chic, effortlessly cheap — well, cheaper than hers.
KStew stans and power lesbians around the world shed a collective tear when Kristen Stewart announced her engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer on Tuesday Nov. 2.
“We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Stewart gushed on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."
But in the days since the big reveal, as fans have learned more about the Happiest Season star’s happiest relationship to date, their grief has turned to celebration — with special attention being given to Stewart’s unconventional engagement ring, which she’s apparently been wearing for months.
The diamond-free piece is the perfect accessory for Stewart, whose aloof persona and cool-girl style have been defined by her refusal to conform to prescribed gender norms. On any given day, Stewart is just as likely to be seen rocking a shaved head and an oversized blazer as she is a pink miniskirt. And on the red carpet? She’ll probably be the only one in flats.
Like its wearer, the ring itself is understated but elegant. "Kristen's ring appears to be a wide, brushed platinum band with a flat front and square-shaped edges, giving a modern twist on a classic style,” Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, told Hello magazine. The piece reportedly cost somewhere around $2,500 — relatively cheap by celebrity standards (remember Katie Thurston’s $300,000 sparkler?), but out of reach for pretty much anyone else.
Read on for seven subtle but stunning rings just like Kristen Stewart’s, but way kinder to your wallet.
Whether you’re going for sleek or chunky, statement or subtle, there’s no shortage of cool flat-top rings out there to help you take your Kristen Stewart obsession to the next level.