Before Blake Moynes popped the question to The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston during the season finale on Monday, August 9, he had the perfect ring picked out and ready to go. With a little help from Neil Lane, Bachelor Nation’s go-to jeweler, and Tayshia Adams, who stood in for Lane during the ring-selection process during filming, Moynes got down on one knee in style by offering Thurston a “three-carat oval-shaped sparkler set within a crown motif and a hidden halo of 90 smaller diamonds,” per Page Six.

Lane spoke with People about the engagement and the handmade platinum ring. “It’s a very unique ring,” he told People. “The halo is hidden so you don’t see it from the top. It’s a lot like their relationship — about taking a risk and the beauty of hidden details. A lot of it is on the surface at first, but there is so much more than meets the eye.”

Moynes proposed to Thurston in an episode that was (spoiler alert) rife with drama. At the beginning of the episode, Thurston was still heartbroken over Greg Grippo’s unexpected (and harsh AF) departure. But her tune changed after her Fantasy Suite date with Moynes, and even more so when he got to meet her family.

Lane, who designed the ring, said that Moynes took his job of picking it out very seriously. And when they finally landed on one, Moynes couldn’t have been happier. He "loved the shape of the stone," Lane told People. "It's romantic and it's elegant. That really resonated with him. He felt it was perfect for her. And he definitely chose the right one." Luckily for Moynes, Thurston agreed.

"I'd never looked at rings before and it just fits my personality," she told People. "It's simple and it's elegant — and not too flashy. When I saw it, I just realized, 'Wow, Blake knows me so well.'"

And it’s definitely worth a pretty penny. “A hidden halo or hidden accents allow for elements of customization without distracting from the center stone, while also giving the ring an elevated look that’s special to your own unique style,” Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail at Brilliant Earth, tells Elite Daily. Money estimates Katie’s ring to be worth anywhere between $25,000 to $50,000. But that’s a conservative estimate, according to Roxanna Rector, Senior Buyer for Engagement and Bridal Rings at Blue Nile, who says the Neil Lane sparkler likely costs between $175,000 and $300,000. Wowza.

Dying to dazzle like Thurston, but not trying to ask your partner to shell out, um, more than the cost of a four-year college degree? Understandable! Read on for six simple yet elegant rings that won’t break the bank.

Demi Diamond Engagement Ring Brilliant Earth $1,790 See on Brilliant Earth This white gold ring features a hidden halo around the center stone and a pavé band, just like Katie’s.

Blue Nile Studio Oval Cut Heiress Halo Diamond Engagement Ring Blue Nile Studio $3,051 See On Blue Nile This platinum engagement ring is handmade and made-to-order, featuring a French pavé-set diamond halo that encompasses the customizable oval-shaped center diamond.

Moissanite Secret Halo Lab Diamond Ring Brilliant Earth $2,080 See on Brilliant Earth This ring has a hidden, glittering halo of diamonds that wraps around the center gem. The slender band completes the chic look.

Petite Hidden Halo Solitaire Plus Diamond Engagement Ring Blue Nile Studio $1,181 See On Blue Nile This ring looks like a classic from above, with the solitaire diamond front-and-center. But the cathedral-style band is lined with tiny diamonds just beneath the center stone — a truly “hidden gem.”

5-Carat Ice Oval Cut Moissanite Diamond, Hidden Halo Engagement Ring Etsy $1,086 See On Etsy Another take on the oval-cut, hidden halo diamond ring with just a little more flash and plenty of finger coverage.

1.8 Carat Moissanite Hidden Halo Diamond Engagement Ring Etsy $3,560 See On Etsy Look like Bachelor Nation royalty with this ring, featuring smaller gems that wrap around the band and up the prongs.

2.80-Carat Cushion Cut Natural Diamond Engagement Ring In 14K White Gold Etsy $6,299 See On Etsy This cushion-cut diamond ring with a halo accent is set on a 14k white gold band. Wowza.

While imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, no one could blame you or your partner for maybe, IDK, refraining from spending the price of a car on a piece of jewelry. But with these similar styles, you don’t have to sacrifice your dream sparkler.