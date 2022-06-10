Ah, sexting. Our grandparents sent love letters. We send dirty sexts before bed. It’s nice to see how times have changed. Grandma had to wait a few weeks to get off when Gramps was away, but you, my friend, can get off within a matter of seconds. Although you can send a dirty text any time of the day, there’s something extra sultry about sending one before bed. Give your partner and yourself something to dream about before you head off to sleep. With a few words, they’ll be putty in your hands and you’ll enjoy a good night’s sleep as you revel in your sex goddess power.

“But what should I text them?” you ask. Messages like “U up?” and “send nudes” can get dull really fast and aren’t particularly creative. Coming up with a new saucy text to send to your partner every time can be seriously exhausting. If you enjoy dirty talk but are running out of ideas, I’ve got you. Here are 23 dirty texts to send before bed, from funny and clever to extra spicy.

Funny Sexting Ideas

I like you the way I like my organs. Inside me.

Are you a sea lion? Because I sea you lion in my bed later.

The only thing I have on my to-do list is you.

Roses are red, violets are blue, I’m all wet, where are you?

When They’re In A Different Time Zone

I’m going out now...and I’m not wearing any underwear.

I can’t wait until you can kiss me down there.

I love imagining you on top of me.

I touched myself last night thinking about you.

When You Want To Tease Them

I just got out of the shower and I need help drying off. Can you come over?

I’m not wearing anything right now.

Had a dirty dream last night. I can’t wait to show you later.

I’m cold. Can you warm me up? 😉

Want to sleep over tomorrow? Clothing is optional.

What do you think of my new underwear? (then, send a pic of it on)

I really wish I wasn’t all alone in this bed.

When You’re Ready To Get Extra Naughty

You make me wet.

Want to help me play with my new toy? I can’t wait to show you how good it feels.

I keep thinking about your tongue doing naughty things last night.

I’ve been bad. Can you punish me? I can almost still feel the sting of that last spank...

You have two choices for dessert tonight. Anal or oral.

Tonight I’m going to lick every inch of you

I can’t wait to run my nails all over you, just the way you like.