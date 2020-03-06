Never underestimate the power of a sexy message in the middle of the day. Sure, a late-night sext may get you what you're looking for, but texting in the middle of the day helps to build that oh-so-exciting anticipation. That way, when you do finally see your partner again, the passion’s amplified. Plus, it's just a great way to reinforce your passionate connection with your partner and affirms just how into one another you are. This is why having a few mid-day sexts to send your partner can be a really powerful way to keep things spicy in your relationship. And who doesn't want to keep things hot with the person they love?

Part of what makes a mid-day sext so fun is that it's often an unexpected treat. It really just comes down to letting your partner know that you're thinking about them in that, ahem, special way. And you can let them know just what you want from later, too. It's basically a sexting win-win. If that all sounds great to you but you're feeling shy or don't know what to write, then here’s some inspiration to get you started.

Texts To Build The Anticipation.

EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS/DigitalVision/Getty Images

1. See you tonight! I'll be the one with no clothes on. 😉

2. Look what I just bought... it’s for me, but really it’s for you! [send a text with a preview of some lingerie]

3. I keep thinking about how you looked in my bed this morning. I can’t wait to get you in there again.

4. Fair warning, I don’t think I’m going to be able to keep my hands off you tonight.

5. How am I supposed to get any work done today when all I can think about is what I’d rather be doing to you right now?

Texts To Let Them Know They're On Your (Dirty) Mind.

6. If you could read my mind, all you would see is YOU… naked. 😜

7. I can’t stop thinking about that spot on your neck that gives you goosebumps when I kiss it.

8. Can’t concentrate. All I want to do is bang you RIGHT NOW.

9. Just replaying last night in my head and it’s getting very hot over here. You seriously know how to drive me wild.

10. I wish you were here right now! It may be lunchtime, but the only thing I want to put in my mouth is you. 😉

Makes Some Very Sexty Plans.

bojanstory/E+/Getty Images

11. Just so you know, the second I see you tonight, those pants are coming OFF!

12. When I get home, I have to hop in the shower... and I want you to join me! 💦💦💦

13. I had a very naughty dream about you last night. Tonight, we’re going to make it come true.

14. Send me a pic of whatever you want me to kiss tonight, and I’ll return the favor.

15. Clear your schedule tonight, because you’re going to be busy... getting busy. 😜

Honestly, who wouldn't want to get a text like this from the person you love and want most in the world? So fire up those texting fingers and get ready to bring the heat tonight.