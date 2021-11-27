Emma Roberts Fans Think She May Have Quietly Broken Up With Garrett Hedlund

Uh-oh, Emma Roberts might be single again... or at least that’s what it seems like. The Scream Queens star and her boo Garrett Hedlund have been going strong since they started dating in 2019, but some fans think the private couple might be finished. The rumors have led to the hot question of the moment: Did Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund break up? Here’s why fans think the two aren’t together anymore.

For a refresher, Roberts and Tron actor Hedlund were first linked shortly after Roberts split from then-boyfriend Evan Peters in 2019. A couple of weeks after the rumors began, she and Hedlund were photographed together holding hands in New York City. The two kept a low profile for months, with little known about their relationship. In January 2020, a source close to the couple reportedly told Us Weekly that the couple was “having fun and enjoying each other.” At the time, the source added that they weren’t even thinking or talking about engagement or marriage but wanted to enjoy the time without thinking about any next steps. “They like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious,” the source told the publication.

Since then, Roberts announced she was pregnant with the couple’s first child together in June 2020. Roberts and Hedlund welcomed their baby boy Rhodes on Dec. 27, 2020.

While everything appeared to be great between the two celebs, rumors began that there might be trouble in paradise. Here are the reasons fans think Roberts and Hedlund broke up.

Her Instagram Is Empty Of Couple Pics

Roberts hasn’t posted any pics of her and her man since last Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14, 2021. “Happy Valentine’s Day, my love,” the caption read.

They Don’t Follow Each Other’s Instagrams

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Another hint that people have seen in recent months — the two celebs don’t follow each other on Instagram. It may not mean that they’ve broken up, but it is pretty sus. Hedlund’s account, however, is pretty sparse compared to Roberts’ account. While Hedlund follows only seven users on his unverified account, Roberts follows over 2,900 accounts.

Roberts Went To Paris Hilton’s Wedding Solo

At Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s nuptials on Nov. 11, 2021, Roberts attended the wedding without her boyfriend. In fact, she was photographed holding hands with her talent agent Cade Hudson, though it’s unclear what the status of their relationship is.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in July, Hedlund told Extra that he was enjoying spending some quality time with baby Rhodes. “It couldn’t be better. It’s really wonderful. He just turned seven months a couple of days ago. Every day seems to get better and better and better,” the actor gushed. “I’ve done a lot of dad things,” he added. “The best part is we were just in Boston, my gal was working, so it was every day all day with mister young man.”

Hedlund revealed that his “favorite part” of spending each day with Rhodes was telling bedtime stories. “It was just a really sweet, connecting dad moment.”

Hopefully fans have nothing to worry about and the couple is just keeping things low-key, but it seems like the rumors aren’t going to go away until fans see Roberts and Hedlund together again at long last in either an IG pic or public event.