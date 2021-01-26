Fans are finally getting a good look at Emma Roberts' baby boy. The star welcomed her first child with Garrett Hedlund on Dec. 27, and she's shared several post-pregnancy pics so far. But on Jan. 26, she finally shared a photo of baby Rhodes' face, and the pic will instantly melt your heart. Believe me when I say the first photo of Emma Roberts' baby Rhodes' face is beyond precious.

Roberts announced she was expecting in August, sharing an Instagram photo with her partner, which was captioned: "me... and my two favorites guys." Seeing as their was only one guy in the photo, fans instantly knew the actress was pregnant.

The first official photo of little Rhodes hit the internet on Jan. 12, and while Roberts didn't show his face at the time, she penned the sweetest caption. "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund," she wrote.

Now, fans are getting a front row seat to Roberts family life at home. The new black and white photo showed Roberts reading to her newborn while cradling him against her chest. "Rhodes meet Joan," she captioned the pic, referring to the author Joan Didion. You can see the first photo of baby Rhodes' face below.

Roberts has been completely candid about her pregnancy journey from the start, and, in December, she proudly became the first-ever pregnant cover star for Cosmopolitan magazine. For her cover story, she showed off her growing bump in a cop top, and explained what it was like to become pregnant during the pandemic. “Long story short: I am hungry and tired," she said. "Food and sleep do not abide by the normal laws when you’re pregnant. But I’m healthy, which is the thing I’m most grateful for.”

She was also sure to say the experience was "beautiful" to her. “To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful."

As she takes her journey into motherhood, Roberts has no problem taking fans along with her.