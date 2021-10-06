Camila Opened Up About How She & Shawn Deal With 1 Huge Problem

Being one of Hollywood’s hottest couples sounds like a dream. But unfortunately, sometimes, all that love comes with a side dish of hateful comments on social media. During her interview with Glamour, published on Oct. 6, Camila Cabello said Instagram trolls have impacted her relationship with Shawn Mendes. Luckily, they’ve found a way to deal.

The pair have been trolled for virtually everything, from how slow they walk to how sloppily they kiss. On the surface, Cabello and Mendes seemed to laugh off the haters with ease. But during her interview with Glamour, Cabello admitted the trolls do bother them. “When stuff that’s negative is out there, it’s going to get to you,” she said. “So yeah, that’s very, very challenging.”

Thankfully, Cabello added therapy has been “really helpful” in her ability to navigate that issue. And while they don’t do couples therapy, she and Mendes are in therapy separately. They’re very open with each other about their mental health. “For better, for worse, we’re very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very 3D human relationship,” she said. “I’ll be venting or ranting about something, and he’ll be like, ‘Have you talked to X about it?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No. I’ve got to do a session.’ And he’ll do the same thing to me. I think even just the language of being like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I’ve been distant with you or snappy with you. I’m just struggling and I’m feeling kind of anxious.’ That level of transparency really helps a lot.”

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In what might be the most adorable email ever written, Mendes echoed a lot of what Cabello had to say. “Camila and I give each other an extreme amount of patience and understanding,” he wrote to Glamour. “I think the truth is that when you’re struggling with mental health, it turns you sometimes into the version of yourself that you don’t like to be — and kind of loving and accepting your person through that, and being there for them through that, is life-changing. We give each other so much space and understanding and patience.”

Cabello opened up about one specific way Mendes has helped her. “I have this pattern of eating a lot when I’m anxious or uncomfortable,” she shared. “It’s a comfort thing for me. I’ll just kind of become unconscious and zombie-eat a lot, and then I’ll feel sick. I’ve told Shawn about that. So at the VMAs party, I was like, ‘I’m doing it.’ And he was like, ‘It’s OK. You’re doing it. That’s OK. Let’s just take a breath and not do that.’ It’s really good for me to be able to talk about my patterns with someone.”

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.