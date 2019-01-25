Here’s How To Check Whether Your Bumble Match Is Actually Active

Picture this: You're swiping on Bumble, looking for a cutie to chat up. Whether you're looking for something serious, or a fun, casual get-together, you're just doing you. But when you get a match you're dying to hear back from, it's radio silence. Are they just not into you (but then, why would they have swiped right?), or are they inactive on the app? Knowing how to see if someone is active on Bumble is a handy skill to have in your back pocket, simply because nobody's got time for that!

Now, I'm not giving anyone permission to go full Joe Goldberg and adopt a Bumble location stalking scheme, but checking to see if the person you think is cute is actually active on Bumble (as in, uses the app regularly and doesn't have it sitting idle on their smartphone) is a different story. You probably don't want to waste your time matching and flirting with someone who isn't going to respond, so knowing whether or not they're active on Bumble is a solid start.

To find out if there's a function on the app that can tell you if a user is active, Elite Daily reached out to a Bumble spokesperson.

“There isn’t a function on the app that lets others know if someone is currently live on the app,” the Bumble representative said. “However, you can be certain that anyone you see on Bumble has been active in the last 30 days. Additionally, those who are new to the Bumble app will receive a temporary ‘New Here’ profile badge during their initial few days on the platform.”

So basically, while there is no one way to know if the person you matched with has used the app within the past, say, 24 hours, you can rest assured that the people you're seeing have been active on the app within the last 30 days.

Shutterstock

If you find yourself on the other side of the inactivity fence and feel like you'd like to take a break from swiping for a bit, Bumble's “Snooze” feature, which showed up on the app starting in 2018, helps you do that. It allows users to pause their activity on Bumble for any number of reasons (prioritizing mental well-being, digital detox, or a vacation), without deleting their profile altogether. Instead, you just won’t show up in the deck of profile cards. And let's be honest: Life gets hectic, and carving out time to find love online takes time and attention. It's OK to not always be in the mood for it!

"To turn on Snooze and pause activity in the app, users can go to the settings menu, enable Snooze mode, and select their desired snoozed time period," Emily Wright, Bumble's Associate Director of Global PR, says. "Optionally, they can set an away message to let their matches know about their temporary hiatus." That way, you don't show up on active swipers' feeds and don't have to worry about being matched with people you might not have time to respond to.

Again, if you see a user on Bumble, then they've used the app within the past 30 days. Additionally, if you've matched with someone and haven't started a conversation with them, but they've just recently put their profile in Snooze mode, your match won’t expire, but you will be notified with a designated away status until they come back, according to the app.

Since Bumble is geared toward women, and was in fact, "born out of a desire to reinvent the antiquated rules of dating," as the site states, don't be scared to shoot a match a message, regardless of their activity. You never know when they're going to open it up and see it again. You've got nothing to lose, and you deserve to be in control of your dating life, period.

“The best advice I have is just do it,” online dating coach Perri Scheider tells Elite Daily. “The best thing that you can do is start with an opener that will catch their attention. I really am such a pusher for taking the extra second and picking something out from their profile, because that is what's going to grab their attention amongst the other messages that they're receiving.”

Ultimately, regardless of if you can tell that someone has recently been on the app or not, the best strategy you can adopt is to send a killer message. So, when they do open Bumble, you’ll have a strong chance of grabbing their attention and setting up a fun conversation that might lead to something more.

Experts:

Perri Scheider, dating app expert and online dating coach