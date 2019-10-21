30 Breakup IG Captions To Use After Your Unofficial Relationship Ends

One of the weirdest things about unofficial relationships? Knowing how to officially announce the unofficial breakup. Even if you don't have any photos to delete of you and your sort-of boo from the 'gram, taking to social media after the end of a maybe-relationship can help ease the pain. Posting a hot pic post-breakup is amazingly cathartic, and it can help you reclaim your single status — even if you don't feel like captioning your fire selfie, "Single and ready to mingle!" If you're in need of some Instagram breakup captions for after your unofficial relationship ends, then I've got some suggestions.

Maybe you're looking for a little confidence boost. Maybe you want to share some positive vibes. Maybe you want that unofficial ex to see just how much you're thriving (and want everyone else to see that you're back on the market). No matter what kind of message you want to convey to the world and to your followers, I have the perfect breakup caption for your first post-split Insta. Remember: The best revenge is looking good, and the best way to exact that revenge is by posting that good-looking pic alongside one of these “move on” captions for Instagram.

Captions About Confidence Shutterstock There's nothing wrong with feeling confident. Sometimes, the best way to show others how well you're doing is to focus on yourself rather than what you've lost, and you can do that effortlessly with one of these feel-good captions. "Feeling good, living better." — Drake, "Over My Dead Body"

"They say good things come to those who wait, so I'ma be at least about an hour late." — Kanye West, "Start It Up"

"No looking back. Spaceships don't come equipped with rearview mirrors." — André 3000, "International Players Anthem"

"Baby, get your shine on." — Florida Georgia Line, "Get Your Shine On"

"He said to be cool, but I'm already coolest." — Lana Del Rey, "National Anthem"

“So sue me for looking too pretty tonight.” — Sabrina Carpenter, “Sue Me”

“If I needed you, I'd have you, that I know.” — Blackpink, “Love to Hate Me”

“No time for negative vibes, 'cause I'm winning.” — Mary J. Blige, "Just Fine”

Captions With Sass Maybe you're feeling a little salty, and that's OK. You can subtly call out that sort-of ex with one of these sass-filled captions. "Thanks for the memories even though they weren't so great." — Fall Out Boy, "Thnks fr th Mmrs"

"Call it a curse, or just call me blessed, if you can't handle my worst, you ain't getting my best." — Nicki Minaj, "Marilyn Monroe"

"Take your memories, I don't need 'em." — Keith Urban, "You'll Think of Me"

"No, I don't like you, I just thought you were cool enough to kick it." — Frank Ocean, "Thinking Bout You"

"People like me are gone forever when you say goodbye." — Taylor Swift, "All You Had to Do Was Stay"

"I know my place, and it ain't with you." — Kacey Musgraves, "Space Cowboy"

“But don't tell me you're sorry, boy, feel sorry for yourself, ‘cause someday, I'll be everything to somebody else.” — Olivia Rodrigo, “enough for you”

"Middle fingers up, put them hands high. Wave it in his face, tell him boy, bye." — Beyoncé, "Sorry"

Captions About Moving On Shutterstock Even if you're not quite ready to forgive and forget, posting a hot pic alongside one of these inspiring captions might help you take a step in the right direction. "To appreciate the sun, you gotta know what rain is." — J. Cole, "I'm Coming Home"

"You can't choose what stays and what fades away." — Florence + The Machine, "No Light, No Light"

"I’ve got thick skin and an elastic heart.” — Sia, "Elastic Heart"

"I've been movin' on since we said goodbye." — Dua Lipa, "IDGAF"

"I admit it's been painful. But I'll be honest, I'm grateful." — Selena Gomez, "Revival"

“I'm in love, but not with anybody else. Just wanna get to know myself.” — Billie Eilish, “my future”

“You killed me, but I survived, and now I'm coming alive." — Fifth Harmony, "Miss Movin’ On"

Captions About Being Single What's the best way to own the end of a maybe-relationship? Leave no doubts about your current relationship status. One of these captions should do the trick of telling everyone you're officially unattached. "It's a me, myself kinda attitude." — Lizzo, "Soulmate"

"This queen don't need a king." — Daya, "Sit Still, Look Pretty"

"Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else." — Hailee Steinfeld, "Love Myself"

"I was born to run, I don't belong to anyone.” — Miley Cyrus, “Midnight Sky”

“I'm just with the crew. We ain't out here looking for boo.” — Chloe x Halle, "Do It”

“Fan of myself, I'm stannin' myself. I love me so much I put my hands on myself.” — Little Mix, “Joan of Arc”

“I'm good by myself, don't need no one else.” — Kehlani, “Good Thing”

A relationship doesn't have to be official to hurt when it ends. You and your ex may not have ever been Insta-official, but that shouldn't stop you from using Instagram to help yourself move on. If you're ready to celebrate your single self, these breakup captions will definitely help you do it.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.