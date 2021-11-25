Blake's Mom Has Been Liking Shady Comments About Katie And John

Blake Moynes’ mom is not here for Katie Thurston’s new relationship. At least — that’s what her recent Instagram activity insinuates. The former Bachelorette contestant’s mother, Emily Moynes, has been subtly liking some shady comments about the way Thurston moved on at lightning speed. Here’s the deal with the comments Blake Moynes’ mom liked about Katie Thurston and John Hersey.

Thurston announced her romance with Hersey just about one month after her split from Moynes, so fans were admittedly surprised. The Bachelorette star took to Instagram on Nov. 11 with a video montage set to Taylor Swift’s romantic song “Begin Again.” The clip included a slew of her best memories with Hersey, including a helicopter ride.

But fans in the comments who criticized Thurston for moving on too quickly weren’t the only ones feeling salty. Mama Moynes liked one comment that said, "Nah this is terrible on Katie's part. I feel truly sorry for Blake.” She then double tapped a comment which read, "In any relationship, you put a sense of ‘trust' in one another, especially long-distance relationships. There's no denying the dishonesty and deception for months upon months."

In case you’ve yet to see Thurston’s relationship update, you can watch her video montage below.

Much like his mother, Blake was less than thrilled to see his ex move on so quickly. He spoke out about the matter in a new interview with the Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation podcast.

“Everyone’s asking questions like I have the answers... I don’t,” Moynes said on the show. “I have no idea, when everyone heard this, I heard the exact same thing. There was speculation I think, obviously, but I really thought there was no way just based on [the] timeline of everything.”

He also admitted that he didn’t have the slightest clue about their relationship before it went public. “I know they spent a lot of time together and stuff, but there’s just no way. I never had an inkling... I really don’t think there was any physical cheating there, but there was clearly emotional for it to transition as quickly as it did.”

Fans are split on which side to take on the matter, but Moynes’ mother clearly has her son’s back all the way.