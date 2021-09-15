Billie Eilish’s Zodiac Sign Makes Her A Fun-Loving Partner

When she made her musical debut in 2015, Billie Eilish was already an icon. True to her Sagittarius roots, Eilish — with her neon hair, cozy-yet-covetable streetwear, and androgynous accessories — is hard to categorize. She’s never afraid to make a statement, whether through fashion or in her lyrics. And even though she’s careful to keep her love life under wraps, Eilish’s zodiac sign makes her a fun-loving partner who likes to keep things fluid, free, and is always down to have a laugh.

The “Ocean Eyes” singer was born on December 18, 2001, adding her to the list of Sagittarian icons destined for greatness. (The singer shares a birthday with Sia, Brad Pitt, and Steven Spielberg, to name a few.) Sags are considered the explorers of the zodiac, brimming with curiosity and a lust for adventure. They embrace change — inviting new challenges that can help them make sense of the world around them.

Sags are fire signs with a reputation for bluntness, and Eilish is no exception. She’s famously unafraid to speak her mind, like in 2019 when she outed her old friend Henry Whitford for giving her the world’s most awkward first kiss. But in relationships, that fiery spirit translates to fierce affection. Sagittarius is passionate about their independence and freedom, but when they find someone they want to share their life with, they tend to be loyal, loving, and always looking out for their partner’s needs. If their partner is feeling down, Sags use humor to buoy them back up, and they never take themselves too seriously.

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And while Eilish historically hasn’t given away much about the intimate details of her relationships — either with ex-boyfriend Q or with reported current boyfriend actor Matthew Tyler Vorce — Eilish has a well-documented silly streak. From the random, playful videos she posts online to the time she got quizzed by Rainn Wilson about her favorite show, The Office, it’s clear she’s never above being goofy to make the people she loves (her partners, friends, or fans) happy.

But don’t confuse Sag’s carefree attitude with being easygoing or unattached. They may show their love in unexpected ways, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t there. "Sagittarius sees romance as an adventure — intellectually, physically, and emotionally," astrologers Amy Zerner and Monte Farber previously told Bustle. "In relationships, they're totally honest with their loved ones. They aren't apt to be too demonstrative.” Zerner and Farber say Sags usually aren’t ones to shower their partners with gifts and flowers, but they’ll go out of their way with less conventional means to keep them smiling.

Astrologer Michelle Saya also previously told Bustle that dating a Sagittarius like Eilish is an adventure in itself. "Freedom-loving and daring individuals with Sagittarius in their Sun and or Venus placements long for a partner-in-crime that truly understands their desire to travel the world with a daredevil, fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants style," Saya said. They’re looking for someone who can mirror their level of independence, open-mindedness, and zest for life — and, in Eilish’s case, someone who can mirror her undying love for Dwight Schrute, of course.

