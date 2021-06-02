Billie's New Song Is A Brutal Takedown Of An Ex, But Is It About Q?

Billie Eilish tends to to write very personal music. So personal, in fact, fans often think they know exactly who her songs are about. When Eilish released her April 2021 single “Your Power,” fans presumed it was written about her ex-boyfriend, Q. Now, with her follow-up single, they think she’s taking shots at him again. Fans are speculating about whether Billie Eilish's "Lost Cause" is about Q, and they might be onto something.

The most important thing to know about Eilish’s new song? The lyrics are shadier than a palm tree. “Lost Cause” is the ultimate breakup anthem, and the pop star didn’t hold back in sharing how she really feels about her unnamed ex. Eilish may not have been savage enough to call out her ex by name, but fans seem to think they know which ex the song was written about.

“DONT WANNA MAKE ASSUMPTIONS BUT LOST CAUSE COULD BE ABOUT Q, HE GOES BY 7 AND LC IS THE 7TH SONG ON THE ALBUM,” one fan tweeted after the song was released. “Lost cause is definitely about #THAT guy,” another fan said.

The video for “Lost Cause” shows Eilish living her best life while jamming out with friends, eating snacks, dancing, and playing Twister.

Eilish took shots at her ex by pointing out he doesn’t have a job, is a lost cause, and never bought her flowers. You can see every brutal lyric from “Lost Cause” below.

Verse 1

Something's in the air right now

Like I'm losin' track of time (Time, time)

Like I don't really care right now

But maybe that's fine

You weren't even there that day

I was waitin' on you (You, you)

I wonder if you were aware that day

Was the last straw for me and I know

Pre-Chorus

I sent you flowers

Did you even care?

You ran the shower

And left them by the stairs

Ooh-ooh-ooh, a-a-a-ayy

Chorus

Thought you had your shit together, but damn, I was wrong (Wrong)

You ain't nothin' but a lost cause (Cause, cause)

And this ain't nothin' like it once was (Was, was)

I know you think you'rе such an outlaw

But you got no job (Job)

You ain't nothin' but a lost cause (Cause)

And this ain't nothin' like it oncе was (Was)

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job

Verse 2

I used to think you were shy (Shy)

But maybe you just had nothing on your mind

Maybe you were thinkin' 'bout yourself all the time

I used to wish you were mine (Mine)

But that was way before I realized

Someone like you would always be so easy to find

(So) So easy (So, so)

Ea-, mm, mm

Pre-Chorus

Gave me no flowers

Wish I didn't care

You'd been gone for hours

Could be anywhere

I, I, I

Chorus

Thought you would've grown eventually, but you proved me wrong (Wrong)

You ain't nothing but a lost cause (Cause)

And this ain't nothing like it once was (Was)

I know you think you're such an outlaw (Yeah)

But you got no job (No job)

You ain't nothing but a lost cause (Cause)

And this ain't nothing like it once was (Was)

I know you think you're such an outlaw (Think you're such an outlaw)

But you got no job

Outro

(What did I tell you?)

(Don't get complacent)

(It's time to face it now, na-na, na-na, na-na)

(What did I tell you?)

(Don't get complacent)

(It's time to face it now, na-na, na-na, na-na)

Eilish was ruthlessly honest with the release of “Your Power,” but with “Lost Cause,” she may have one-upped herself.